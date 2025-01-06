Lukashenko's Spokeswoman Denies He Apologized To Zelensky For Invading Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Natalia Eismont, confirmed that in the first days of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko and Zelensky had a conversation, but denied that he had allegedly apologized.

This was reported by Belarusian Svoboda , Ukrinform reports.

Eismont noted that the conversation between Lukashenko and Zelensky took place due to“the emotional reaction of Alexander Lukashenko's youngest son, Nikolai, who had Zelensky's personal contact in his phone.”

The spokeswoman added that during the conversation, Lukashenko“primarily said that the conflict broke out on the territory of Ukraine, on Zelensky's territory, and it is he who will eventually have to be responsible for the loss of life more than anyone else.”

Eismont said that Lukashenko allegedly did not apologize to Zelensky“for the simple reason that we have nothing to apologize for.”

According to her, that is why Lukashenko“called for sitting down at the negotiating table, which was done: three rounds of talks in Belarus and then in Istanbul.”

Zelensky told howapologized to him in first days of war

As reported, the day before, Zelensky said in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman that in the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko apologized for the missiles fired from Belarus.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that he had responded to Lukashenko by calling him“a murderer like Putin.”