Russians Are Trying To Take Pokrovsk In Pincer To No Avail - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction have not been so successful as to directly threaten the city.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, Viktor Tregubov, Ukrinform reports.

“The Pokrovsk direction has been one of the hottest over the past four weeks, and maybe more. So yes, it is hot there. But they [the Russian invaders ] are not succeeding in achieving such success that would allow them to directly threaten the city of Pokrovsk itself,” Tregubov said.

According to him, the occupiers are not able to take the city in a pincer, although they are trying to“infiltrate” it.

“If we are talking about a large-scale displacement, something that could actually threaten the city in the short term, we cannot say that now. Although they are trying to go around in one way or another, clinging to individual houses in individual settlements. It is very difficult to list the full list of settlements in which they are trying to conduct assault operations in each report, because it is quite long,” Tregubov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Khortytsia military unit does not confirm the capture of Kurakhove by the occupiers, the defense continues in the western part of the city.