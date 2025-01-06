Russia Pulls Last Submarine From Syria - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia no longer has any submarines in the Mediterranean Sea after they withdrew their last remaining one, the Novorossiysk, from Syria on January 2.

This is reported by Naval News , Ukrinform saw.

The publication says Russia withdrew the Kilo-class Novorossiysk (B-61) submarine through the Strait of Gibraltar in the night hours of January 2. This was confirmed by the Portuguese Navy on January 4.

Russia has kept submarines in the Mediterranean Sea since 2013, and their Mediterranean Sea Task Force has always included one or more Kilo class submarines. They were based in Tartus, Syria, but no submarine has called there since approximately December 3, 2024.

Novorossiysk's replacement, if there is to be one, is still in the North Sea awaiting transit south to the Mediterranean. This Improved-Kilo class boat, believed to be Krasnodar (B-265), but possibly Mozhaisk (B-608), was observed leaving the Baltic on December 31, 2024.

The Russian naval base in Tartus has been a key part of Russia's military and political influence in the Middle East and Africa. The reduced presence of warships and submarines in the Mediterranean is likely to reduce this influence.

Russia may seek to replace Tartus with another base. There has been talk of Russia negotiating a deal with the new Syrian government to retain the base but there are no signs of this on the ground. Other possible locations are being discussed, including Benghazi, Tobruk, or Al-Burdi. These cities in eastern Libya are controlled by Russia-backed Khalifa Haftar. However, no such deal has been confirmed, and there are no clear signs of any new construction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia is close to an agreement with the new leadership in Syria to preserve two of its important military bases after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Russians kept submarines, a frigate, missile carriers, and large landing ships at the Syrian base of Tartus. He also confirmed that the Russian Federation has lost any control over the Mediterranean Sea.

