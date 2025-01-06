ICRA Unveils Its New Corporate Film - Redefining Business Landscapes With Insights And Much More

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ICRA has released its new corporate – Redefining Business Landscapes with Insights and much more – highlighting its journey over the last three decades with an expanding bouquet of offerings spanning across Ratings, Research, Risk Analytics and Data Services. The film features the key highlights and achievements of the Company since its inception in 1991.



The film reveals significant milestones in the growth story of ICRA including expansion of services, forging global partnerships, strengthening international footprint, consolidation of non-rating businesses under ICRA Analytics, embracing technological advancements and foray into ESG ratings.



The company's journey of excellence is further strengthened by its relationship with Moody's, the largest shareholder, which allows it to leverage global expertise while remaining focused on the unique needs of the Indian market across the field of Ratings, Research, Risk Analytics and Data Services.



ICRA's research services span over 60 industries, providing comprehensive analysis and real-time insights with its 'Credit Perspective' reports offering valuable insights and catering to the needs of various entities, including banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, private equity firms, venture funds and corporates. The company's strong presence across India and its ability to deliver comprehensive insights, has helped empower investors and lenders to make informed investment decisions, in a rapidly changing financial world.



The company's subsidiaries - ICRA Analytics and ICRA ESG Ratings – have carved a niche for themselves in their respective domains. While ICRA Analytics operates at the forefront of Risk Management, providing cutting-edge tools for risk analytics in Banks, NBFCs, Insurance cos, AIFs and other such entities; through ICRA ESG Ratings, it strives to help businesses and investors make informed decisions for a greener and more responsible tomorrow.



The film also captures the meaningful impact the company creates through its range of CSR initiatives in education, skill development and women empowerment aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting its dedication to fostering a positive change in communities it serves.





