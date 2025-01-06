(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Autonomous snow-clearing vehicles: Solutions for winter's challenges

January 6, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Regardless of whether you believe in“global warming” or the various outlandish claims some environmentalists make, me personally, I've noticed that, over the course of my lifetime, the weather has become more and more crazy.

I don't think the mainstream news covers the subject enough, preferring to cover the never-ending wars that repeatedly flare up here and there with the same kind of regularity that they did in biblical times.

Living in the UK, I've noticed that the north of England is often inundated with water because of unexpected and unprecedented flooding, or trashed by gale force winds that tear down fences and gates in the middle of the night, or snow that blankets entire towns and airports.

And yet, the news media – which is mostly based in the south, specifically London – appears to be oblivious to it all, preferring to keep their cameras on the dances of death by the current generation of warlords around the world.

In the past few days, the northwest of England has been inundated with water and covered in snow. A few weeks ago, 100mph winds flattened and damaged a lot of infrastructure across the region. Forget about sufficient media coverage – there's a war being waged on the other side of the world, and that takes precedence over local people having their homes washed or blown away by Mother Nature and then having to deal with heavy snowfall straight after that.

It's not unseasonal to have snow. But every time it happens, it seems to catch everyone by surprise. Weird. This happens all the time, every year. Why don't you plan for it and do more to mitigate the damage these things are likely to cause? You know what's going on and who it is – same people as always. Sort it out. Every time extreme weather passes through, people die.

Over the next few days, most of northern Europe will be covered in snow, making driving extremely dangerous, even on small roads, never mind motorways. Generally speaking, the authorities are quite good at clearing snow off main roads, but they don't have enough vehicles to cover much of the network beyond that.

Perhaps if they switched from human-driven vehicles to robotic, driverless vehicles, more roads would be cleared faster and at lower cost. Maybe don't switch, just add to. Either way, something needs to be done. It's getting boring.

Winter dangerland

January marks the height of winter in the northern hemisphere, bringing with it freezing temperatures and significant snowfall in regions such as northern Europe, North America, and parts of Asia.

While picturesque, heavy snow often disrupts transportation networks, particularly airports, where runway closures due to snow and ice accumulation can lead to massive delays, financial losses, and logistical nightmares.

The cost of snow-related disruptions at airports

Snowstorms can cost airports millions of dollars. For instance, a single hour of closure at a major airport like Heathrow or JFK can result in financial losses upward of $1 million due to flight delays, cancellations, and stranded passengers.

Prolonged closures can escalate costs exponentially, impacting airlines, passengers, and airport operations. These disruptions underscore the importance of efficient snow removal systems to keep airports operational during winter storms.

Traditional snow removal methods, such as plows and grit-spreading trucks, are labour-intensive and time-consuming.

As weather patterns grow more unpredictable, there is a growing need for innovative solutions to tackle snow removal with efficiency and precision. Enter autonomous snow clearing robotic vehicles.

High-tech solutions: Autonomous snow removal systems

Autonomous snow clearing vehicles are transforming how airports and municipalities manage winter challenges.

These systems combine advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and real-time monitoring to clear snow efficiently and reduce operational downtime.

Let's explore some leading innovations in this emerging market.

Yeti snow removal vehicles

Developed by Avinor and supported by $40 million in funding, the“Yeti” autonomous snow removal vehicles (main image) have been deployed at Oslo Airport, among others.

These large-scale machines are capable of clearing runways in formation, using GPS and sensor technology to navigate and operate without human intervention. Each Yeti vehicle can handle significant snow volumes, ensuring runways remain open even during heavy snowfall.

Price : While specific pricing is unavailable, the scale of investment indicates they are a significant expenditure, likely running into millions of dollars per fleet. this would probably make it viable only as a separate specialist company that services many airports and facilities, rather than“in-house” vehicles that airports own and operate.

Advantage : Reduced labour costs and operational efficiency.

Yarbo Snowbot

Yarbo has developed smaller robotic snow-clearing devices aimed at private homeowners and small businesses. These compact robots can autonomously clear driveways and yards, making snow removal convenient and hassle-free.

Price : Estimated between $2,000 and $3,000.

Advantage : Affordable for personal use and highly efficient for small-scale snow clearing.

Comparing robots with conventional methods

Traditional methods rely heavily on fleets of trucks equipped with snowplows and grit spreaders. While effective, these systems come with significant labor costs, fuel consumption, and environmental concerns.

Autonomous snow clearing robots, on the other hand, offer:



Lower operating costs : Robots require minimal human intervention, reducing labor expenses.

Precision : AI-guided systems can clear snow more efficiently, avoiding wasted resources. 24/7 operation : Autonomous systems can operate continuously, regardless of weather conditions.

The future of snow clearing robotics

Despite the advantages, the nascent market for autonomous snow clearing vehicles remains relatively small – high development and implementation costs are a barrier to widespread adoption.

However, as the technology matures and production scales up, prices are expected to drop, making these solutions more accessible.

Innovations like Yeti and Yarbo hint at a future where snow removal is safer, faster, and more sustainable.

For now, airports and municipalities that invest in these technologies can stay ahead of winter's challenges, ensuring smoother operations and fewer disruptions during the snowy season.

Autonomous snow clearing vehicles represent a critical step forward in winter management. Whether it's keeping runways operational or helping homeowners clear their driveways, these robots are likely to become the standard way people deal with snow.

And if environmental changes brought about by“global warming” or whatever, annual snowfalls may become heavier and more widespread during the colder months. This will inevitably make these technologies more vital to invest in going forward.