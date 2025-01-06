Greenenergybreaks - Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SEI) Announces $156M Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Solaris Infrastructure (NYSE: SEI)

recently announced the pricing of its underwritten of 6,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a public offering price of $24.75 per share, for total net proceeds of approximately $156 million. In connection with the offering, Yorktown Energy Partners X, L.P., a selling stockholder of the company, has granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions within 30 days. The company intends to contribute all net proceeds from the offering to Solaris Energy Infrastructure, LLC in exchange for a number of Solaris LLC membership units equal to the number of shares of Class A common stock issued in the offering. Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering.

For more information, visit



About Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure provides scalable equipment-based solutions for use in distributed power generation as well as the management of raw materials used in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Solaris serves multiple U.S. end markets, including energy, data centers, and other commercial and industrial sectors. For more information, visit

.

