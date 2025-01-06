Steady Flow Of Jordanian Trucks Into Syria Through Joint Free Zone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Jan 6 (Petra) -- A total of 600 Jordanian trucks loaded with goods have crossed into Syria through the Joint Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone since December 8, according to the zone's Director General, Irfan Khasawneh.Khasawneh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that the flow of goods continues steadily, with shipments aimed at meeting Syria's needs for essential items, including food supplies, equipment, and spare parts. Simplified procedures have facilitated this process, he said.He added that trade exchanges within the free zone are running smoothly, with transactions completed promptly and without delays.Khasawneh also highlighted the readiness of the free zone's staff to handle an increased volume of trucks and goods efficiently, thanks to the measures in place.