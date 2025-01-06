TCL Reveals Incredible Advancements In Next Gen QD-Mini LED, And Introduces The New Affordable Premium QM6K Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Precise Dimming Series Will be Powered by the Advanced Halo Control Suite

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading companies, today announced revolutionary innovation to power new home entertainment solutions, including TCL's new QM6K TV Series,

at the 2025 International Consumer Show (CES). Delivering its most advanced technologies for premium QLED TVs that promise dramatically improved performance across a big screen lineup that includes XXL sizes, TCL is already launching its first series with new enhanced QD-Mini LED technology for unprecedented immersion and experiences in cinema, sports, and gaming - the QM6K.

"I'm proud to say that TCL secured its position as top 2 best-selling TV brand for the sixth consecutive year and just received a 2025 Circana Consumer Electronics Performance Award for Top Increase in TV Market Share in North America. On the heels of such a successful year, 2025 will take us to new heights as a dominant player in the CE industry, continuously changing the game with TCL's groundbreaking innovation," said Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President, TCL North America. "TCL will be doubling down on QLED, QD-Mini LED and XXL screen sizes, as we deliver even more premium options that meet consumer demand while still providing the unmatched value and quality we're known for."

Since TCL entered the North American market, the brand quickly changed consumer electronics, proving that leading technology does not have to be costly. Not only did TCL introduce the world's first big-screen Quantum Dot TV, it also introduced the world's first Mini LED TV

and developed its own powerful TCL AiPQ Processor, all while maintaining its value proposition – provide high quality products that are accessible to all users. TCL's 2025 lineup, starting with the QM6K, will further reinforce the company's leadership in the industry as it rolls out new models in a new phased series launch strategy.

TCL's award-winning QD-Mini LED models, including the world's first Mini LED TV in 2016, stem from its own Pangu Lab - the world's first full process Mini LED development center and the only one of its kind in China. Experts in this extensive and advanced lab perform all stages of Mini LED backlight development from concept and R&D to design and materials, as well as component creation, and full system trial production. The TCL Pangu Lab makes significant year-over-year leaps in QD-Mini LED picture quality, and for 2025, the leap is remarkable.

TCL Pangu Lab has developed the new Super High Energy LED Chip which increases brightness output by more than 53%, while also increasing light efficiency by 10%. A brightness boost of this caliber needs to be perfectly focused, so the team also created a new Condensed Micro Lens, a highly upgraded version of the 2024 UWA Dual Arch Lens, utilizing specially formulated optical materials for enhanced stability and a narrower light path for more precise light control.

A redesigned backlight system further reduces optical distance, or OD, between the backlight and diffuser plate, creating the new TCL Micro OD. Minimized optical distance virtually eliminates any halo effect, also known as blooming, and creates clear, sharp edges, even between the brightest white and darkest black. This feature is crucial for creating truly premium Mini LED as, along with the new Lens, it helps provide a 143% improvement in backlight uniformity, and over an 18% improvement in blooming control.

TCL's enhanced QD-Mini LED backlight technology works in conjunction with a high contrast CSOT HVA Panel that has a better dark state to block out more of the light when the LCD closes, providing up to 7,000:1 static contrast, which is up to 5X better than competitors. Furthermore, TCL has incorporated new Quantum Dot Technology with more vibrant Quantum Crystals to render over one billion colors, with up to 98%+ of DCI-P3 color gamut, providing 100,000 high quality viewing hours. A new Color Optimization Algorithm has also been created to ensure that TCL's new TVs better activate all of that rich color.

Because fine signal processing is crucial for creating premium picture quality, TCL is adding several new processing advancements for 2025. The first is Zero-Delay Transient Response, for virtually no lag between the input signal and backlight response. This feature helps create higher peak brightness without any after image. TCL has also upgraded to a Bi-directional 23-bit Backlight Controller, allowing granular control of over 65,000 levels of brightness for each LED. In addition, TCL includes a new Dynamic Light Algorithm, which intelligently optimizes the incoming video signal so that SDR signals render at near HDR level, for consistently great picture quality, regardless of the content metadata. All of these hardware and processing advancements combine to create the new TCL Halo Control Technology Suite.

"When it comes to Mini LED, no other brand is as completely vertically integrated as TCL. For 2025, we will fully leverage our extensive hardware and processing expertise to create a truly next gen QD-Mini LED system," said Scott Ramirez, VP, Product Marketing and Development, Home Theater. "Every aspect of TCL's new Halo Control Technology Suite has been carefully created and curated to provide stunning picture quality, and our first QM6K Series will now redefine the term 'Affordable Premium'."

Powered by its new Halo Control Technology Suite, TCL is launching the all-new Precise Dimming Series. The first introduction is the TCL QM6K, which offers a level of picture quality that has never been offered in its price band before, including:



New Halo Control System

Up to LD500 Precise Dimming with High HDR Brightness

144Hz Native Refresh Rate

Game Accelerator 288, for Up to Blistering Fast 288 VRR

TCL AiPQ Pro Processor

Dolby Vision IQ (Plus HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and the NEW DLA)

Dolby Atmos

DTS Virtual:X

IMAX Enhanced & AMD FreeSync Certifications

NEW Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode

NEW Sleep Sounds Mode

NEW Hands-Free Voice Control

NEW Onkyo 2.1 Speaker System

Google TV Slimmer FullView 360 Bezel-less Design

TCL's QM6K Series will be available in a 50" screen size for $749.99 MSRP, 55" for $799.99 MSRP, 65" for $999.99 MSRP, 75" for $1,299.99 MSRP, 85" for $1,999.99 MSRP, and an XXL 98" big screen for $3,499.99 MSRP. The 65", 75" and 85" QM6K models are available now for preorder at and will come with a complimentary TCL Q75H

sound bar.

Of course, there are more TCL Precise Dimming Series to come, ensuring that in 2025, TCL will continue to lead in Mini LED quality, technology, and value, at every series level. To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #17704

in the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, January 7-10, or visit TCL's .



