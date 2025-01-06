ECHOLIGHT APPOINTS MIKE YUJA AS NEW CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER AND NORTH AMERICA GENERAL MANAGER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With over 20 years of experience, Mike has led cross-functional teams spanning Sales, Marketing, Operations, Process Management, GPO and Distributor Contracts, and Customer Service, driving success in industries such as Diagnostic Imaging, Capital Equipment, Pharmaceuticals, AI-based Imaging Software, and Consumables. Mike's leadership experience includes senior roles at Mallinckrodt, Covidien, Guerbet, and most recently, Jubilant Radiopharma. He has a strong background in driving strategic initiatives and achieving business objectives across diverse sectors.

"Mike is an award-winning leader who has taken on successive responsibility and delivered impressive results throughout his career. His immediate focus in the US will be on evaluating current operations and implementing the sales and operational mechanisms needed to ensure strategic alignment and effective execution across the region." – Sergio Casciaro, founder and CEO

Mike is taking on the role from Tom McLaughlin, who is retiring from the Company.

"Echolight Medical has a dynamic new technology offering in its

REMS (Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectometry) that measures bone density and microarchitecture through a simple ultrasound scan instead of x-ray scans that use radiation. I'm excited to build on the work that Tom McLaughlin started here in the US at Echolight and to help position the company for an explosive growth period ahead." – Mike Yuja

Echolight

was established in Italy with head office in Lecce, and in 2020 opened its offices in the United States. Since then, its sales network has grown to more than 40 distributors and several hundreds of satisfied customers across the world who have adopted the innovative R.E.M.S. technology for assessing the bone condition of their patients.

Created as a spin-off of the Italian National Research Council, Echolight is at the forefront of medical innovation, introducing new cutting-edge solutions to contribute to human wellbeing. It has been awarded all the standard certificates: UNI CEI EN ISO 13485: 2016, Quality Management System UNI EN ISO 9001: 2015, CE mark, FDA clearance, and other major certificates worldwide for innovative solutions considered as the best practice in bone health for personalized medicine.

