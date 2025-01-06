Lumia Healthtm Debuts World's First Wearable For Tracking Blood Flow To Your Head At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clinically Shown to have Strong Correlation with Standard Ultrasound and Symptoms

Clinically tested at top institutions like Johns Hopkins, Duke, and Harvard Medical School, LumiaTM

technology has been refined by the world's top experts in blood flow monitoring . Published at the 2024 American Autonomic Society Conference, the LumiaTM

technology has been clinically shown to correlate strongly with the standard, Transcranial Doppler ultrasound, with a Pearson correlation of 0.91 for Carotid Flow Time, a measure of blood flow to the head. At the 2024 Dysautonomia International Conference, Lumia Flow IndexTM

was found to correlate better with orthostatic symptoms than traditional heart rate metrics, earning the Patient's Choice Award.

Usefulness Demonstrated by Strong User Engagement Metrics

Hundreds of LumiaTM

Beta testers are already finding immense value in the unprecedented blood flow data, demonstrating exceptional engagement with over 12 hours of daily wear time and over 40 minutes of daily mobile app use, proving its utility as a self-help tool. The biofeedback helps LumiaTM

members see how lifestyle factors such as posture, hydration, compression garments, and other daily activities affect blood flow to their head, improving self-awareness and encouraging lifestyle adjustments to avoid exacerbating symptoms.

Unlocking the Next Evolutionary Step in Wearables with All-Day Blood Flow Tracking

The LumiaTM

wearable weighs less than 1 gram and is more than 5 times smaller than Apple Airpods. It tracks blood flow by tapping into a shallow artery in the ear, a branch of the External Carotid Artery, which runs parallel to the brain's primary blood supply. This strong arterial signal is crucial to enabling the wearable's unprecedented cardiac data. Unlike wrist wearables which suffer from data corruption due to arm movement, the LumiaTM

wearable allows users to track blood flow through various activities of daily living. Most users comment that the wearable is so comfortable and unobtrusive that they completely forget they are wearing it.

"Blood flow to the head is the critical missing vital sign for millions suffering from chronic illnesses affected by dizziness, lightheadedness, brain fog, fatigue, and fainting made worse by standing," said Lumia HealthTM

Cofounder and CEO, Daniel Lee. "After almost 5 years, we've finally unlocked the potential of the ear to track it in a user-friendly wearable, offering unparalleled insights into these often misunderstood illnesses. While we are focused on chronic brain blood flow illnesses to start, our preliminary research shows that multi-day blood flow monitoring also has the potential to revolutionize many of healthcare's costliest conditions, from fainting and falling in older adults, to improving in-patient fluid management for sepsis and heart failure**. At CES 2025, we are excited to find partners to help us expand the impact that this groundbreaking technology can have."

From Stealth to CES

Since its launch, Lumia Health has raised $10.4 million in funding, with additional venture financing and government research contracts. The wearable has undergone a variety of clinical pilot tests at top medical institutions, and has been published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and the American Autonomic Society.

Join us at booth 62047 in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo to experience the future of wearables. The team will be offering real-time demos of its blood flow tracking technology. Learn how to rapidly drop the blood flow to your head to experience what dizziness feels like for those with chronic brain blood flow illnesses such as POTS, Dysautonomia, Orthostatic Hypotension, Long COVID, ME/CFS, and Orthostatic Intolerance!

How to Order

Due to high demand, LumiaTM

wearables are currently still sold out. Sales will re-open on February 4th at 10AM Eastern, with deliveries starting in March 2025. Save the date and visit



to sign up for email notifications to be among the first to reserve your LumiaTM wearable. Quantities will be limited, and orders will be shipped in the order they are received, so we encourage early reservations to secure your wearable.

About Lumia Health TM



Lumia HealthTM, formerly known as STAT Health, is a digital health company improving the quality of life for people living with chronic cardiovascular and neurological diseases, starting with chronic illnesses experiencing drops in blood flow upon standing. Lumia HealthTM

does this through its hardware platform -- the ear wearable – and targeted software programs built atop its unparalleled longitudinal cardiac data. Founded in 2020, Lumia HealthTM is backed by leading venture capital firms, government grants, and a growing community of early adopters. The founders, Daniel Lee and Paul Jin, previously ran Bose's Health Product Innovation Group, and Lee was the inventor of Bose sleepbudsTM.

For more information, visit .

For logos, photos and facts, visit our online

Media Kit .

*

The initial software app is not intended for medical diagnostic or treatment purposes. It is designed and marketed to comply with the FDA General Wellness Guidance1

and Device Software Functions and Mobile Medical Application Guidance2 .

** These proposed indications are research areas under exploration with preliminary feasibility data, and are not cleared or approved by regulatory authorities.

Media Contact

Shivani Ugrin

[email protected]

928-614-1065

Click here for more details about our booth at: .

SOURCE Lumia HealthTM