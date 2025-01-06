YOTTA ENERGY ADDS ON-DEMAND ENERGY GENERATION CAPABILITIES TO ITS INNOVATIVE ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Yotta Energy, a leader in next-generation solutions designed for the built environment, announced a strategic partnership with Upstart Power, the leader in Solid Oxide Cell (SOFC) on-demand energy appliances.

Firming Intermittent Solar Generation to enable 24/7 Energy Availability

As energy costs continue to escalate, the opportunity for distributed, clean energy solutions in the commercial building sector is experiencing exponential growth.

Solar has become increasingly attractive to businesses looking to reduce energy costs and improve energy resilience, but solar generation is inherently intermittent and out of sync with the 24/7 load profile of most commercial and industrial facilities.

Demand charges are a key energy cost driver for commercial and industrial businesses that can account for ~30-60% of their monthly utility bill. These charges are triggered by the unique load profile of each tenant.

Yotta Energy's proprietary module-level energy storage architecture is a game-changer for the built environment, as it provides a safe, low-voltage solution that streamlines the design, permitting, installation, and O&M of solar while addressing space constraints and the intermittency challenge limiting the effective utilization of solar energy. Yotta's solution is the only modular battery storage system designed for streamlined module-level installation alongside solar systems. Doing so significantly reduces technical design and construction efforts, saving customers up to 40% over conventional commodity batteries in a box.

"With its building block architecture which enables the standardized co-location of batteries with rooftop solar, Yotta Energy has 'cracked the code' of how to cost-effectively deploy battery storage in the built environment, - particularly in small and medium sized sites, like convenience stores, car dealerships, quick-serve restaurants, strip malls, supercenters, and distribution centers, multi-family, and-high rise buildings. We are excited to contribute to Yotta's journey to transform energy management in the commercial building sector with our Upgen NXGTM on-demand energy appliances," said

Georg Bettenhauser, Chief Commercial Officer at Upstart Power. "More often than not, the biggest hurdle of deploying energy storage in commercial and industrial buildings is the 'bespoke' (read: complex & expensive) question of where to site the batteries, which challenges the project economics, particularly for small and medium commercial and industrial buildings."

"Yotta Energy is exceptionally well-positioned to deliver the best project economics for commercial and industrial buildings at scale, which has been further strengthened by partnering with Upstart Power," said Jordan Harris, CEO of Yotta Energy. "Upgen NXGTM fuel cell generators from Upstart Power are the perfect on-demand 'companions' augmenting the intermittent nature of solar, by acting as an optional 'firming resource' for Yotta's solution when the sun is not shining, which is particularly useful given the 24/7 load profile in most commercial and industrial tenants."

Yotta Vision Energy Management System

The Yotta Vision EMS is a software platform designed to enable EPC and facilities managers to deploy and remotely monitor, analyze, trouble-shoot, optimize, and maintain key elements of the Yotta energy solution in real-time, such as load control, battery storage, solar, generators and electric vehicle charging technologies, delivering best-in-class project economics for the end customer.

As part of this strategic partnership, Upstart Power grants Yotta Energy a non-exclusive license to its innovative fuel cell fleet management software platform to enable the deployment of Upgen NXGTM on-demand energy appliances as part of Yotta's Energy Management solution and the seamless integration into Yotta Vision.

ABOUT YOTTA ENERGY

Yotta Energy is spearheading a clean and affordable energy future for the built environment with its safe, simple, and scalable energy solution that seamlessly and intelligently integrates load management, battery storage, solar, generators and electric vehicle charging technologies.

At the core of Yotta's solution is an energy storage system with a smart, modular, low-voltage architecture, designed to deploy & scale effortlessly with rooftop solar based on the energy requirements of the building, while minimizing design, permitting and installation costs for nearly any project.

Yotta's module-level energy storage product features patented advanced thermal management technology to passively maintain optimal working temperature even under extreme outdoor conditions, enabling the reliable co-location of modular battery storage with rooftop solar.

As part of an integrated, grid-interactive energy solution, the Yotta Vision Energy Management System enables the monetization of grid services, minimizes demand charges, lowers total energy costs and helps mitigate grid outages by enhancing energy resilience and advancing grid independence.

Learn more: .

ABOUT UPSTART POWER

The era of the internal combustion engine is waning, while the drive to "electrify everything" is accelerating. Upstart Power is laser-focused on designing and manufacturing the Upgen NXG® line of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) on-demand energy appliances, enabling the transition.

We are scientists, engineers, and creative business minds working together with partners across the globe to deliver innovative solutions to today's biggest energy challenges. We enable tomorrow's prosumers with localized electricity generation and help make a clean, distributed & networked Grid 2.0 a reality.

We are the key to whole home electrification in Residential. We enable 24x7x365 demand charge minimization in Commercial. We empower critical loads backup in Industrial. We are Upstart Power.

Learn more:

