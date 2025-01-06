Michael Baker International Merges Akela Engineering And Consulting Into Sustainable And Resilient Solutions Vertical

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Merger enhances the firm's ability to better serve clients and to pursue and win larger, more complex Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing projects

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the firm's portfolio company, Akela Engineering and Consulting, is now fully merged into Michael Baker's Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS)

business vertical. The SRS vertical encompasses the firm's current Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), Structural Engineering, Telecommunications, Cybersecurity, Fire Protection and Architectural services.

The merging of Akela, a national MEP+ firm with deep expertise in California, into Michael Baker offers clients holistic, smart and resilient building solutions across market sectors. The combined team will continue to partner with clients to achieve the highest levels of building design, comfort, safety and energy efficiency.

The action strengthens Michael Baker's position as the firm focuses on growing private sector work in San Diego and the Southern California region as well as nationally, with the broader SRS team. The Akela portfolio of projects, clients and capabilities will make an immediate contribution to the growth of the SRS vertical with private sector clients. This will allow the company to deliver significant growth over the next five years and bring the full suite of Michael Baker services and capabilities to support private sector clients in various markets. The firm plans to expand in sectors including Industrial, Defense OEMs, Aerospace, Data Centers, Semiconductors, Life Sciences, Energy Transition, Higher Education and Healthcare.

"With growth in the MEP space continuing to accelerate, concentrating our Akela and SRS teams into one cohesive entity strengthens our ability to expand our client base and position ourselves to deliver complex smart and resilient buildings, something only a full-service engineering firm can do well," said Pankaj Duggal, President, Sustainable and Resilient Solutions at Michael Baker International. "The merger will continue to strengthen our competitive position in the growing MEP engineering and consulting market since acquiring and uniting Michael Wall Engineering and DEC Engineers in 2022 to form Akela. This combined team also allows us to offer our clients access to even more expertise and services as we support their businesses and enables us to create and embrace new opportunities that enhance our pursuit of larger, more complex MEP projects."

Adding the expertise of Akela team members to Michael Baker's SRS vertical provides its combined client base with even greater access to the depth of resources, best practices and subject matter expertise across Michael Baker's 4,900 colleagues in more than 20 practices and specialty practices that are located across more than 90 offices in the U.S.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,900 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

