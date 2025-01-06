EPIC Physical Therapy Announces Opening Of Three New Locations In Conjunction With Pickles & Play

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New EPIC locations opening in Garner, Wake Forest, and Chapel Hill in January & February 2025

- Heidi Seitz - Business OwnerRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EPIC Physical Therapy , a Raleigh-based physical therapy and sports rehabilitation practice, announced the opening of three new locations in conjunction with Pickles & Play . The new Garner practice will open on Monday, January 6 at 6100 NC Highway 42, Suite 111 to serve patients and referring physicians in Garner, NC, and surrounding towns.A second practice serving Wake Forest, NC, and surrounding areas is also scheduled to open on January 6 at 740 Merritt Capital Dr., Suite 105. A third location at 7310 Millhouse Rd., Suite 125 in Chapel Hill, NC is scheduled to open on Monday, February 3.The first EPIC Physical Therapy location opened in 2015 in North Raleigh at Falls of Neuse and 540, and the practice has two other locations in Southeast Raleigh and Clayton, NC. EPIC is a private practice founded on the principle that in order to provide the best possible physical therapy experience, an unparalleled level of service and expertise must be at the heart of all that they do. They offer hands-on techniques to facilitate pain relief and functional recovery.“We are so excited to partner with Pickles & Play to serve new markets with the most advanced and effective sports rehabilitation services available,” said Heidi Seitz, Owner and Director of Patient Relations at EPIC Physical Therapy.“Sports rehabilitation for all levels of athletes is our passion, and this is an amazing opportunity to help athletes perform better and increase their strength through a true one-on-one relationship with a physical therapist and easy access to orthopedists in the greater Triangle area.”EPIC therapists offer experience in sports rehabilitation for athletes of all ages, from young competitors to elite professionals and active older adults, understanding the need to treat the entire body as a functional whole, not just your symptoms or injury. EPIC's customized treatment plans are perfect for patients recovering from an injury or surgery, suffering everyday aches and pains, having difficulty performing activities of daily living, being unable to perform athletic activities, or just looking to improve how they feel and move.To learn more about EPIC Physical Therapy, refer a new patient, or book your appointment, visit or call (919) 803-0738 today.About EPIC Physical Therapy: EPIC RELIEF. EPIC RECOVERY. EPIC RESULTS.EPIC Physical Therapy specializes in sports rehabilitation, including injury prevention and treatment, surgery pre-rehabilitation, and post-op rehab. The practice has strong relationships with local orthopedic practices, and patients receive one-on-one attention with a goal of increasing performance and strength. EPIC PT has worked with athletes at collegiate and professional levels, including NBA, NHL, NFL, PGA, and MLB. For more information, visit or call (919) 803-0738.About Pickles & Play:Pickles and Play is an elite upscale indoor pickleball sports facility with state-of-the-art elite performance dedicated courts so players can enjoy indoor pickleball for any reason and every season! With 3 active locations in Wake Forest, Chapel Hill, and Garner, and 2 new locations coming to Brier Creek and Greensboro, Pickles and Play will offer nearly 150,000 square feet with 50 professional tournament-grade indoor courts. The indoor pickleball model offers memberships, reserved courts, open play, personal coaching, group instruction, tournaments, socials, leagues, corporate and private events, birthday parties, and a highly structured youth program. Learn more at .

