WOW24-7 Recognized As A Clutch Global Honoree And A Champion For Fall 2024

- Denys DubnerAFTON, WY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WOW24-7 , a leading provider of customer service outsourcing, today announced it has been recognized as both a 2024 Fall Clutch Global Award honoree and Clutch Champion by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.The Clutch Global Awards honorees are selected based on their expertise and ability to deliver scores calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. In addition to earning a Clutch Global Award, WOW24-7 secured a spot among the 2024 Fall Clutch Champions - an exclusive group recognized for outstanding performance and for obtaining at least three new verified client reviews between May 20th and November 5th, 2024.These distinctions recognize WOW24-7 as a top-rated leader in the customer service outsourcing space based on our clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings."We are thrilled and honored to be recognized not only as a Clutch Global Award honoree but also as a Clutch Champion for Fall 2024," said Denys Dubner , CEO of WOW24-7. "This dual recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team and the unwavering trust our clients place in us. At WOW24-7, we strive to go beyond expectations, ensuring every client interaction is seamless and impactful, and these awards validate that commitment.""The most compelling stories of B2B excellence are told through verified client testimonials," said Tim Condon, Clutch Chief Revenue Officer. "While each recognition alone is a significant achievement, companies that have earned both distinctions have demonstrated an extraordinary level of excellence. These dual honorees haven't just proven their expertise-they've shown an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for their clients.”This milestone builds on WOW24-7's recent achievements, including expanding its service delivery centers across Europe and Latin America, securing new strategic partnerships, and launching innovative solutions that have enhanced client satisfaction rates by 20% over the past year. With an ever-growing portfolio of satisfied clients and accolades, WOW24-7 continues to set the standard for excellence in customer service outsourcing.View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profileABOUT WOW24-7WOW24-7 is a top-ranked, multilingual, 24/7/365 boutique BPO driven by a human-led, tech-enabled, and data-focused approach with a customer-obsessed mindset. Headquartered in Afton, Wyoming, and supported by service delivery centers across Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, WOW24-7 specializes in providing tailored, effective solutions for medium-sized businesses. The company focuses on customer care for e-commerce, apparel and fashion, nutrition, and travel industries worldwide. WOW24-7 prides itself on delivering an unparalleled competitive advantage to each client and has established partnerships with leading analytics software and generative AI tools.WOW24-7 also runs an important CX community called the Contact Center Perspectives podcast, which has 10,000+ members, including Chief Customer Officers, VPs of Customer Experience, Heads of Customer Operations, COOs, and CEOs worldwide. You may find the CCP podcast on the WOW24-7 website, YouTube, LinkedIn, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.ABOUT CLUTCHClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

