Rooted In Nature: Kalco Lighting Introduces Bold And Earthy Designs For Winter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bloom Pendant by Kalco Lighting

Kalco Lighting

Bright bone china, moody organic forms and modern lodge-inspired styles shine this season

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Year, New Collections! Ahead of Winter this January, Kalco Lighting , a leading of casual luxury lighting and furniture designs, introduces a fresh lighting line inspired by nature and emerging design trends. From gracefully arched bone china petals and panels to rich mahogany leather and hand-wrapped abaca rope accents, the Winter collections evoke a serene and sophisticated sense of style. Designers and buyers can explore these organic inspirations in Kalco's new Dallas showroom, located in TM-4915, at Lightovation, Jan. 8-11, and in the Las Vegas showroom, in 208A, during Las Vegas Market, Jan. 26-30.“Whether you prefer coastal-themed or cabin-like interiors, our designers continue to refine Kalco's popular natural design style with raw materials, sculptural shapes and visually captivating colors,” Riki Lent, Senior Vice President of Kalco Lighting and Allegri Crystal , says.“The seasonal collections crafted with bone china from Kalco will seamlessly integrate into organic spaces while the cascading crystal layers, bold color, brass accents and rustic lodge looks from Allegri Crystal expand our offerings to exceed your design dreams.”Highlights from the Kalco Lighting Winter line include:- The Bloom Collection offers an abstract rendition of Lotus flowers, featuring double-layered bone china petals that create varying degrees of translucency. Adorned with a hand-applied Oxidized Gold Leaf finish, the wavy rings securing the petals evoke a serene ripple effect.- Inspired by the elegant drape of fabric, the Soga Collection features a forged steel frame wrapped in meticulously hand-woven Abaca rope. The natural Jute finish adds brightness and earthy sophistication, complementing its clean, abstract shapes.- The Manta Collection earns its name from the uniquely Manta Ray-inspired shaped bone china. Each layer of these pieces allows light to filter through, creating a captivating visual overlap.- Drawing inspiration from delicate fabric, the Embrace Collection features a textured bone china shade accented with rich mahogany leather straps with a Pearlized Antique Brass finish for a touch of sophistication.Allegri Crystal by Kalco reimagines timeless chandeliers, pendants and wall sconces with vibrant palettes and artistic takes on antler-style lighting. Standouts from the Winter line include:- The sleek, antler-inspired Corna Collection incorporates distinctive Firenze Crystal and advanced LED technology.- Influenced by European designer Serge Roche's unique Rocco designs, the vintage-esque Roche Collection appeals to a modern lodge aesthetic.- In appreciation of modern eclectic interiors, the Tinta Collection features a light green and deep navy blue ombré and rich brass accents to complement the cooler hues of the crystals.Additionally, Modern Elements by Kalco will introduce new furniture designs and will debut the full line of lamps, side tables and mirrors for the first time at Dallas Market in January. Winter introductions include the Tart Collection, a hand-carved mahogany wood mirror, and the Ringlet Collection, a cocktail table with a hand-applied dark gold leaf finish that draws inspiration from champagne bubbles and fading shapes.For more information on the Winter debuts, visit Kalco and AllegriCrystal.###About Kalco LightingWith its passion and commitment to design, service and quality, Kalco Lighting offers an array of casual luxury designs. Its collection of Allegri Crystal luxury chandeliers, pendants, sconces and flush mounts feature quality handcrafted materials. Allegri's exacting standards for precision cut, machine polished jewels create unparalleled shine and refraction. Kalco's designs are inspired by timeless trends, new innovations, and advancements in technology. From their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, their designers and engineers take great pride to seamlessly integrate the latest in energy efficient technology into their lighting designs and manipulate the industry's most advanced LED lamping to fit their fixtures' unique aesthetic.

Olivia Fraser

Falls & Co

+1 216-696-5710

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.