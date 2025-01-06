At Least Eight Shahed Uavs Flew Into Belarus Overnight Monday Monitoring Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 5-6, at least eight flights of Russian Shahed kamikaze drones into Belarus from Ukraine were recorded.

This was announced by the Belarusian Hajun monitoring project on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The drones entered the Polissia Nature Reserve, heading for Komarin, Loyev and Asarevichi in Belarus.

The first group of two Shaheds moved from the north of Chernihiv region, heading towards Belarus at around 23:50 local time on Sunday, with further activities taking place between 00:49 and 04:20 on Monday.

The Belarusian Air Force aircraft did not take off at night.

As reported by Ukrinform, between 31 December and 3 January, at least 25 Russian Shahed drones flew into Belarus from Ukraine, including 13 on New Year's Eve.