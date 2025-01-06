$LAKKHI Token: Protecting The Endangered One-Horned Rhinos Of Assam Zoo Through A Donation System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guwahati, India, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing 'Lakkhi': Celebrating Conservation and Innovation

The Assam State Zoo is thrilled to announce the naming of its newest resident, a female one-horned rhino calf born on November 7 last year, after a ten-year wait. Following a public naming campaign initiated by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the calf has been christened 'Lakkhi', symbolizing prosperity and hope for the conservation of this endangered species.







Name confirmed publicly in the by the first media outlet.



Lakkhi, a unique digital asset created to celebrate the birth of Assam State Zoo's rare one-horned rhino calf, named Lakkhi. Lakkhi is a symbol of hope for the conservation of the endangered one-horned rhino. This token represents a commitment to preserving wildlife and supporting conservation efforts. The $LAKKHI token launched on the Solana blockchain.

Upcoming Milestones:



Tweets from Assam Zoo and the Chief Minister of Assam (2.5M followers) to promote awareness

Exclusive release of Lakkhi's first photos and videos

Engagement with high-profile influencers and a celebrity ambassador.

Donation System Collaboration:

During a pivotal meeting at Assam Zoo, plans were finalized to establish a donation platform, enabling global supporters to contribute directly to rhino conservation initiatives.

Livestream POC:

Proof of concept for livestreaming with integrated onramp donations, allowing contributions to the zoo for Lakkhi's conservation.

CA: 97WQm8aUu2gprFzEYfGmdJ7wcF4NSDPgvn3hvbDHpump



Project Roadmap

Phase 1: Launch & Awareness (Q1 2025)

o Token launch on the Solana network.

o Community building through engaging channels (Telegram, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram).

o Daily updates on Lakkhi's progress, including captivating videos and live streams from the zoo.

o High-impact influencer campaigns featuring crypto personalities and conservation advocates.

Phase 2: Partnerships & Utility (Q1.5 2025)

o Forge strategic partnerships with leading wildlife organizations and sanctuaries.

o Introduce engaging gamified elements like staking rewards and virtual rhino adoptions.

o Launch exclusive NFTs commemorating key conservation milestones.

Phase 3: Ecosystem Expansion (Q2 2025)

o Secure listings on major crypto exchanges to broaden market access.

o Implement a decentralized governance model where token holders vote on key conservation initiatives.

o Collaborate with eco-conscious brands to integrate $LAKKHI into their respective ecosystems.

Phase 4: Long-Term Sustainability (Q3 2025)

o Ensure consistent and transparent funding of conservation projects.

o Expand the Lakkhi ecosystem to encompass other endangered species.

o Establish a robust impact tracking system to quantify and showcase the real-world conservation impact to token holders.

Join the Movement

The $LAKKHI initiative invites the global community to participate in wildlife conservation through this innovative platform. Stay connected to receive updates and be part of the journey to protect endangered species.

Website: /

Telegram:

Twitter:

Token Info:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Aditi Sharma Info at lakkhisol.com