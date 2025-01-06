New Year, New Finds Await Shoppers At Grasons Estate Sales Across The Country

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kick off the new year with unique treasures and rare finds from Grasons ' estate sales, offering shoppers across the nation a fresh chance to discover something special.

As people dive into their New Year's resolutions, Grasons invites treasure hunters, collectors, and savvy shoppers alike to explore estate sales as a way to uncover one-of-a-kind items with history and character. Whether searching for vintage furniture, classic collectibles, or hidden gems, Grasons' estate sales provide opportunities to find remarkable items at excellent prices.

"Every estate sale is an opportunity to find something unique that isn't available in regular retail stores," said Craig Tyler, Brand Leader of Grasons. "We're seeing a renewed interest in secondhand shopping and sustainable choices, and estate sales offer an eco-friendly way to discover items that carry a story and add a unique touch to any space."

From mid-century modern furniture and retro decor to rare collectibles and handmade items, each sale offers a fresh selection tailored to the estate it represents. For shoppers ready to find their own statement pieces, Grasons offers well-organized, professionally managed sales across various locations, providing an accessible, welcoming environment for all levels of estate sale shoppers.

The new year is an ideal time to start a collection, add personality to home decor, or find practical, high-quality items for everyday use. With new listings each week, Grasons curates a range of sales that match diverse interests. Estate sale finds often range from art, jewelry, and designer handbags to functional items such as kitchenware, tools, and electronics.

"We see so many people who come to our sales not only looking for great deals but also searching for pieces with personal significance or character," said Tyler. "Estate sales are an exciting and rewarding way to shop, offering a new experience with every sale."

Grasons, a member of Evive Brands , is a nationally recognized estate sale and business liquidation company with over 50 franchise locations across the United States.

