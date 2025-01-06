Homewatch Caregivers® Launches Certified Dementia Care Specialist Training

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovative Program Focuses on Cultural Sensitivity and Inclusive Dementia Care

Homewatch CareGivers announced today the official launch of its Certified Dementia Care Specialist Training. This groundbreaking program emphasizes the importance of cultural sensitivity, inclusivity, and a person-centered approach to dementia care. It aims to provide caregivers with the tools and knowledge necessary for compassionate, individualized care while respecting the unique needs of those living with dementia.

Homewatch CareGivers is working to meet the growing demand as nearly seven million American's are living with Alzheimer's disease. This new training program is part of Homewatch CareGivers' broader commitment to continuously improve the quality of care provided to individuals living with dementia. The program's goal is to move beyond the traditional clinical view of dementia, focusing on empowering caregivers to support individuals' well-being and dignity. Attendees of the program will complete skill building exercises throughout the training to foster application and person-directed approach techniques.

The program was co-created by and is led by Nicole Brackett, a Certified Dementia Care Educator and Director of Care Delivery & Quality at Homewatch CareGivers. Dr. Allen Power, a renowned geriatrician, author, and dementia care expert contributed to the creation of program content. Together, both Brackett and Dr. Power designed the training to provide caregivers with essential skills and knowledge while fostering a deeper understanding of dementia.

"Our hope with this certification is that all who continue to work with Homewatch CareGivers will have a better understanding of dementia, a better understanding of the clients that they work with and know how to support and enrich the lives of those people who they interact with every day," said Dr. Power.

Training Goals of the Certification :



Move beyond a narrow biomedical view and address the stigmas associated with dementia.

Understand sensory changes with aging and dementia and minimize safety concerns.

Apply face-to-face communication skills to assist with daily living tasks and understand the causes of distress.

Balance choices and risks to reach supportive, individualized decisions. Prioritize and support the well-being of individuals living with dementia.

This training series is presented as an interactive online independent study along with group discussions with others attending the program. Participants are encouraged to invite others -family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors involved in the care of someone living with dementia to enroll and complete the certification alongside them.

Individuals who complete the certification will be able to apply the following in a real-life setting:



Provide safe care considerations utilizing the dementia specific Home Environment Audit, minimizing negative reactions to receiving care assistance, because the approach is tailored specifically to those living with dementia.

Apply techniques to strengthen a person's overall well-being. Be able to decode distress and provide solutions like slowing down, engaging and empowering to see the individual.

The initial pilot program successfully certified individuals across four Homewatch CareGivers franchise locations in Edina, MN, Phoenix, AZ, Katy TX, and San Antonio, TX. This pilot was designed to test and elevate curriculum, to make sure it met the needs of diverse caregiver groups. As the program expands, Homewatch CareGivers Franchisees plan to certify additional caregivers to continue to provide high-quality, dementia-specific training throughout its nationwide network.

"At Homewatch CareGivers, we are committed to continuously innovating and enhancing the care we provide to individuals with a wide range of needs, including those living with dementia. With experts like Nicole Brackett and Dr. Allen Power leading this initiative, we are proud to offer a training program that equips our caregivers with the right tools to provide the highest quality of care," said Todd Houghton, President of Homewatch CareGivers. "Given that dementia affects a significant portion of the population, particularly those over 65, this training is essential to ensuring our caregivers can meet the evolving needs of those they care for."

To learn more about this certification and all Homewatch CareGiver's dementia care home support services, visit homewatchcaregivers/dementia/ .

