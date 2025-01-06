European Innovation For Urban Transportation. E-Mobility Rentals Debuts At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Mobility Rentals (EMR), Europe's leader in sustainable urban solutions, is bringing its revolutionary ecosystem to the global stage at CES 2025. Showcased at Booth 10855, EMR offers a ready-made solution that meets operational needs while supporting ESG targets – an innovative approach to last-mile delivery and urban logistics.

The Ultimate Urban Mobility Ecosystem

At the heart of EMR's solution lies a universal battery system compatible with over 20 types of electric – from e-scooters to delivery vans. This innovation, combined with battery Swap Stations , ensures minimal downtime and maximum efficiency, making it easier than ever to deploy zero-emission transportation worldwide. Urban logistics in developed countries thrive on meeting the demands of a fast-paced convenience-driven population. In this space, speed is everything – it fuels customer satisfaction, maximizes delivery volumes and offers a steady income for couriers. Traditional EVs, with lengthy charging downtimes, can slow operations to a halt. EMR's innovative Swap Stations allow couriers to exchange a depleted battery for a fully charged one in under a minute, keeping them on the move.

Key Features of EMR's Ecosystem :



Universal Battery : Powers over 20 types of vehicles of our fleet, eliminating compatibility issues.

Swap Stations : Solar-power backed-up, operational even during blackouts, ensuring uninterrupted delivery services.

Diverse EV Fleet : Two and four-wheelers tailored to meet every urban delivery need, all included under one flexible subscription. Integrated Services : Maintenance, insurance and recharging – all in one seamless package.

"We are proud to demonstrate how European innovation can solve global challenges. Our ecosystem is designed to reduce carbon emissions and help businesses and municipalities deploy sustainable solutions effortlessly", said Cosmin Valeanu, Co-Founder of E-Mobility Rentals .

With cities worldwide struggling with congestion and pollution, EMR's solution offers a scalable answer. The company has already proven its impact in Europe, cutting carbon emissions by over 90% for urban delivery fleets and saving up to 53 tons of CO2 annually per fleet .

CES visitors will have the unique opportunity to see the EMR ecosystem in action, including live demonstrations of its universal battery, Swap Station and vehicle lineup.

Join Us at CES 2025

Explore how EMR can transform your operations, meet ESG goals and create cleaner cities – all with a ready to go solution. Visit Booth 10855 to see the future of urban mobility in action.

About E-Mobility Rentals

E-Mobility Rentals (EMR) is a European pioneering provider of sustainable urban mobility solutions, transforming last-mile delivery and urban logistics across Europe and beyond. With a complete ecosystem that includes a diverse fleet of electric vehicles, universal swappable batteries, solar-powered backed-up battery swap stations and hassle-free maintenance and insurance services, EMR offers businesses and municipalities a seamless, scalable solution to achieve their operational and ESG goals.

Trusted by partners like Glovo , Wolt and Kaufland , EMR enables companies to reduce CO2 emissions by over 90%, cut operational downtime and drive efficiency. By combining innovation with sustainability, EMR is building cleaner, smarter cities, one battery at a time.

