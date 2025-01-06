(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Healthcare Cloud Computing is driving innovation with AI, data management, and cost-effective solutions, enhancing healthcare efficiency. Pune, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size Analysis: “ The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market was valued at USD 48.88 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 199.21 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.90% from 2024 to 2032. ” The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Drives Innovation with AI Integration, Data Management, and Cost Reduction The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is rapidly evolving as healthcare organizations adopt cloud solutions to improve data storage, analytics, and accessibility. The increasing demand for seamless data exchange and interoperability is a key driver, as healthcare providers seek solutions that bridge gaps between different systems for better communication and coordinated patient care. Cloud platforms are also helping organizations reduce IT infrastructure costs and increase operational efficiency, while ensuring compliance with stringent data protection regulations. The integration of AI and machine learning into cloud services is transforming healthcare delivery by enabling predictive analytics for personalized treatment and improved patient management. As cloud adoption grows, healthcare organizations are leveraging advanced technologies like AI and machine learning to enhance clinical outcomes and reduce costs. These tools enable large-scale data analytics to identify at-risk patients and detect diseases early, improving care and reducing healthcare expenses. Additionally, cloud computing is addressing the challenge of storing vast amounts of unstructured medical data, meeting the storage requirements set by HIPAA regulations.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS HealthLake, Amazon Comprehend Medical)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure Health Data Services, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Watson Health, IBM Cloud for Healthcare)

athenahealth, Inc. (athenaOne EHR, athenaTelehealth)

CareCloud, Inc. (CareCloud Central, CareCloud Telehealth)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Digital Ecosystem, Teamplay)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips HealthSuite, Philips IntelliSpace)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Allscripts Sunrise, Allscripts FollowMyHealth)

NTT DATA Corporation (NTT DATA Healthcare Cloud Solutions)

Cerner Corporation (Cerner Millennium, Cerner Cloud Services)

Epic Systems Corporation (Epic Cloud, MyChart)

McKesson Corporation (McKesson Cloud Solutions)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Cloud for Healthcare, Oracle Health Sciences)

GE Healthcare (GE Health Cloud, Edison AI)

Dell Technologies (Dell EMC Cloud for Healthcare)

Infor (Infor CloudSuite Healthcare, Infor Cloud ERP)

Zebra Technologies (Zebra Medical Vision, Zebra Cloud Services)

eClinicalWorks (eClinicalWorks Cloud, Healow)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (Salesforce Health Cloud, Salesforce for Patient 360) Veeva Systems Inc. (Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM for Life Sciences) Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 48.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 199.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.90% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Enhanced Data Security and Compliance in Healthcare Cloud Computing

. The Essential Impact of Interoperability on the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

By Service, SaaS Leads Healthcare Cloud Computing Market with Enhanced Efficiency, Scalability, and Compliance

Software as a Service (SaaS) segment dominated the healthcare cloud computing market, contributing to around 58% of total revenue in 2023. This growth reflects the increasing adoption of cloud-based software solutions that improve operational efficiency, data management, and patient care. SaaS adoption is driven by its cost-efficiency, eliminating the need for substantial IT infrastructure investments, scalability to meet demand and ease of implementation for rapid deployment and updates. Key product developments include healthcare management platforms launched by companies like Epic Systems and Cerner, focused on patient engagement and interoperability, as well as Athenahealth's updated solutions for billing and telehealth.

By Cloud Deployment Model, the Public Cloud Dominates the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market with Scalability, Cost-Effectiveness, and Innovation

Public Cloud Deployment Model segment dominated the healthcare cloud computing market, accounting for around 69% of total revenue in 2023. This dominance highlights the widespread adoption of public cloud solutions, driven by cost-effectiveness, scalability, and improved accessibility. The pay-as-you-go pricing model of public cloud services reduces upfront capital expenditures, making advanced technologies more accessible to smaller healthcare providers. The scalability of public cloud solutions allows organizations to easily adjust to fluctuations in patient volumes and service demands, ensuring optimal efficiency. Furthermore, public clouds support secure remote access to patient data, enhancing collaboration among healthcare teams for better care coordination.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentation:

By Service



Infrastructure as a service

Platform as a service Software as a service

By Application



Clinical Information System



Computerized Physician Order Entry



Electronic Medical Records



Radiology Information System



Pharmacy Information System Others



Non-clinical Information System



Automatic Patient Billing



Revenue Cycle Management



Claims Management Others

By Cloud deployment Model



Public

Private Virtual Private Cloud

By End-Users



Healthcare providers Healthcare payers





North America Leads Healthcare Cloud Computing Market; Asia-Pacific Sees Rapid Growth in 2023

In 2023, North America represented 45% of the healthcare cloud computing market, driven by advanced infrastructure and regulatory support. Major cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud offer tailored, secure platforms for healthcare. HIPAA regulations boost cloud adoption by ensuring compliance and data security. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated demand for telehealth and remote monitoring solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region saw rapid growth in healthcare cloud computing in 2023, fueled by rising healthcare spending and a push for digital transformation. Countries like China and India are increasing investments in cloud technologies to improve healthcare efficiency. Government programs, such as India's National Digital Health Mission, promote digital health adoption. Companies like Alibaba Cloud, IBM Watson Health, and Microsoft Azure lead the region's growth, especially in telehealth and AI-driven solutions.

Key Developments in Healthcare Cloud Computing Market



In May 2024, Athenahealth introduced specialty EHR solutions designed specifically for women's health and urgent care organizations.

In March 2024, Genesys formed a partnership with Epic to improve patient experience consistency and connectivity by enabling seamless recording of clinical data across different systems and departments. In March 2024, Microsoft collaborated with NVIDIA to advance life sciences and healthcare through enhanced cloud capabilities, accelerated computing, and AI technology.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentation, by Service

8. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentation, by Cloud Deployment Model

10. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentation, by End-Users

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

