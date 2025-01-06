Portwell Launches Next-Gen Aiot Edge Computing Solutions Featuring Intel® Coretm Ultra Processors (Series 2)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., ( ) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, launches an array of products and solutions powered by the cutting-edge Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors (Series 2), delivering exceptional performance and scalability for dynamic edge AI applications across sectors, from industrial to intelligent healthcare systems and smart infrastructures.Brand New Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors Delivering AI-ready Performance for Diverse Edge ApplicationsEngineered for optimized network edge, IoT, and AI-driven applications, the Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) Platform unlocks a new era of edge AI opportunities, boosting superior compute power with more efficiency for edge AI workloads. Featuring a hybrid architecture with Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) for up to 24 cores of multi-threaded power, the Intel Core Ultra processors combine multiple compute engines-including an integrated GPU and Intel® AI Boost featuring a built-in neural processing unit (NPU)-with integrated Intel® DL Boost (with VNNI) hardware acceleration to support more AI workloads without a discrete GPU. With these capabilities delivering up to 36 total platform TOPS, and up to 2x more graphics execution units (EUs), businesses can take advantage of emerging use cases such as generative AI and automation through fast computer vision inference, helping them stay competitive.In addition, the platform supports DDR5 memory up to 6400MT/s, LPDDR5x up to 8400MT/s, PCIe 5.0 (or PCIe Gen 5), and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G). Comprehensive connectivity options include ThunderboltTM 4, discrete Wi-Fi 6E/7, and an image processing unit (IPU) with a MIPI camera interface. These advancements empower organizations to efficiently handle complex AI tasks, optimally support emerging applications, and elevate business outcomes in the era of AI.Portwell Innovations Harnessing Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors' Power and VersatilityPortwell's latest offerings, the PCOM-B886 /PCOM-B887 COM-HPC modules, along with the ROBO-8117 single board computer (SBC), showcase the best of the Intel Core Ultra 200S/200U/200H Series processors. These products deliver robust solutions for AI and edge computing applications across various industries.ROBO-8117 PICMG 1.3 Single Board Computer: ROBO-8117 stands out with its versatility and high performance, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 200S Series processors. Supporting DDR5 6400MT/s SO-DIMM memory up to 96GB, PCIe Gen 5, and advanced connectivity options such as dual HDMI, MiniDP display output, and dual 2.5GbE LAN, it ensures seamless integration and scalability for applications including industrial automation control, servers, network video recorder (NVR), and medical systems. Its robust performance and scalable design make it a reliable choice for advancing AI workloads for demanding modern edge computing applications.PCOM-B886 COM-HPC Client Type Size B Module: PCOM-B886 sets a new standard for high-performance computer-on-module solutions. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H/200U Series processors and Intel ArcTM integrated graphics architecture (200H: up to 99 total platform TOPS; 200U: up to 24 total platform TOPS), it offers flexible expansion options, including 24x PCIe lanes of 1x PCIe Gen5 x8, 3x PCIe Gen4 x4, and 4x PCIe Gen4 x1 slots. With support for up to 96GB of DDR5 memory at 6400MT/s, the PCOM-B886 is designed for industrial automation, AI-driven applications, and advanced edge computing. Its robust connectivity features, such as 2x USB4, 2x USB3.2 Gen2, and multiple display outputs (3x DDI, eDP), ensure exceptional data handling and processing speed.PCOM-B887 COM-HPC Client Type Size C Module: PCOM-B887 offers unmatched scalability and performance, leveraging the Intel Core Ultra 200S Series processors which delivers up to 36 total platform TOPS to meet the needs of next-generation industrial, AI, and enterprise network applications. The integrated NPU for AI acceleration further enhances its capability for edge computing and AI workloads. Featuring 42x PCIe lanes, including 1x PCIe Gen5 x16, 1x PCIe Gen5 x4, 3x PCIe Gen4 x4, 1x PCIe Gen4 x2, and 8x PCIe Gen4 x1 lanes, and supporting up to 192GB of DDR5 memory at 4800MT/s, it delivers superior data handling for complex AI workloads. With 1x USB4, 3x USB3.2 Gen2, 2x SATA, and multiple display outputs, the PCOM-B887 ensures flexibility for diverse industrial applications.Portwell: Innovator in Edge AI and Industrial ComputingAs an innovator in industrial PC and embedded computing solutions and a Gold Partner of Intel Partner Alliance, Portwell leverages over 30 years of trusted expertise to deliver cutting-edge platforms and board-level solutions for mission-critical applications. With a customer-centric approach, Portwell offers comprehensive R&D, Design and Manufacturing Services (DMS), and streamlined industrial system integration, accelerating time-to-market while minimizing project risks and costs. From design assistance to production and certification, Portwell empowers businesses across industries with scalable, high-performance computing solutions. Backed by a clear product roadmap for next-generation upgrades and new projects, Portwell remains committed to supporting customers' growth and innovation with reliable, future-ready technology and computing solutions, harnessing the power of AI to elevate productivity at all levels of business operations.Intel and Intel Core Ultra are trademarks of Intel Corporation. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.Media Contact

Vicky Lo

American Portwell Technology

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.