Moomoo Launches US Options Paper Trading Challenge, Co-Branded With Nasdaq For Joint Promotion

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the intuitive and trading platform that offers $0 commission options trading services [1], will launch an Options Paper Trading Challenge ("the Challenge") in the U.S. This presents an outstanding opportunity for U.S. investors to develop, showcase, and refine their trading strategies within a competitive, risk-free, and simulated environment.

The Challenge will run from January 13, 2025 to February 7, 2025. Participants will compete using moomoo's in-app paper trading feature to try and gain the highest virtual returns. Winners will share Cash Rewards [2] totaling $15,000, with additional prizes including a MacBook Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10 for the top three winners.

While competitors will strive for the highest virtual percentage return on investment, they can also enhance their trading skills and share trading experiences in moomoo's interactive online community of over 24 million global investors, supplemented by free options investing courses.

Explore diverse trading opportunities with moomoo and Nasdaq

Promoted jointly with Nasdaq, the Challenge is limited to trading in stock options, ETFs stock options, ETF options, and index options listed on U.S. exchanges. Each participant will be funded with $200,000 in virtual money, with both margin trading and short selling options allowed in the Challenge. Simulated orders will match real market trades, ensuring a realistic trading environment. If a participant's net asset value falls below the required maintenance margin, moomoo's paper trading system will liquidate positions in the account, mirroring real-time market conditions.



Moomoo offers advanced tools, free courses, and various rewards to participants

Challengers can leverage the pro-level tools on moomoo platform, including advanced order types and 13 options strategies. Moomoo's insightful P/L analysis can help users gain a clearer picture of an options strategy's possible performance at expiration before entering a new position.

To foster inclusivity, moomoo offers various rewards, encouraging participation from investors of all levels. At the end of each of the four weeks, the weekly top three participants will earn $300, $200, and $100 in Cash Rewards, respectively. Those who achieve 5% or higher overall virtual returns by the Challenge's conclusion will share a slice of $6,600 in Cash Rewards, excluding the top three winners.

"Our past stock paper trading challenges have proven effective in enhancing trading skills based on users' feedback. As it has been a great learning experience for all the participants, we're excited to introduce options trading into our challenges, encouraging investors to deepen their knowledge and improve their strategies in a competitive, yet risk-free environment," said Neil McDonald, CEO, Moomoo US.

"It is a pleasure to collaborate with moomoo again to advance our shared initiative in promoting financial literacy," added Kevin Davitt, Head of Index Options Content at Nasdaq. "We invite U.S. investors to join this Challenge to help hone their investing skills and pursue a better financial future!"

To enhance participants' understanding of the dynamics and risks associated with options trading, moomoo is partnering with Nasdaq to host a webinar on January 16, 2025, "Options Paper Trading: Kickstart Your Skills with Nasdaq." Kevin Davitt, Head of Index Options Content at Nasdaq Inc., and Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy at Moomoo Technologies Inc., will guide attendees through the importance of paper trading as a practical preparation before transitioning to live options trading and participating in the Challenge.

Disclaimer

The Paper Trading feature in the moomoo app is for educational purposes, enabling simulated trading with virtual funds using live market data. Any orders, returns, costs, and other aspects within Paper Trading are simulated. Virtual performance does not ensure success in a live trading environment.

Cash Rewards represent potential credits for eligible equity purchases in your moomoo brokerage account and hold no other value.

Moomoo is a client of Nasdaq TotalView®.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Jersey City, NJ. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU ). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at



