Egypt Launches E-Voting, Performance Monitoring Programmes To Accelerate Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, participated in the launch of two pivotal initiatives aimed at boosting the country's digital transformation: the e-voting project and a new performance and complaints measurement programme, both unveiled at the Administrative Prosecution Authority. The event was attended by key officials, including Justice Minister Adnan Fangary, Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi, and others, marking a milestone in Egypt's efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency in line with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's vision.

The launch follows the signing of a cooperation protocol in 2022 between the Ministry of Planning and the Administrative Prosecution Authority to modernize information systems and streamline election processes. Al-Mashat emphasized the fruitful collaboration between national institutions, including the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Youth and Sports, in driving these initiatives forward. She also highlighted the recent recognition of judges who completed the Governance and Anti-Corruption Diploma as part of the ongoing judicial governance project.

Al-Mashat underscored that such initiatives directly contribute to Egypt's Vision 2030, which focuses on improving governance, boosting transparency, and enhancing citizen engagement. The“Enhancing Government Performance” project, a cornerstone of the initiative, aims to evaluate and improve the delivery of public services, providing valuable data for decision-makers and ensuring greater efficiency in government operations. This project is a vital part of Egypt's broader efforts to combat corruption, aligning with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and the United Nations' 16th Sustainable Development Goal, which calls for peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The programme also includes a comprehensive overhaul of the complaints and performance measurement system, empowering citizens to lodge complaints via mobile apps and promoting greater digital archiving. The initiative will also improve the governance of promotions and leadership appointments, helping bridge performance gaps across government institutions and ultimately enhancing citizens' experiences with public services.

In addition, the minister discussed the“E-Voting” initiative, which seeks to transition elections from paper-based systems to electronic platforms. Designed to offer more transparent, efficient, and cost-effective voting, the e-voting system has already been successfully used in 16 elections, including those for the Musicians' Syndicate and the Administrative Prosecution Authority Club. This system not only ensures greater electoral transparency but also minimizes environmental impact by reducing the need for transportation and paper resources.

Both projects reflect Egypt's commitment to fostering digital transformation, enhancing citizen participation, and ensuring the efficient delivery of public services. Minister Al-Mashat concluded by reaffirming the Ministry of Planning's ongoing commitment to advancing Egypt's economic and social development through close partnerships and collaborations with various national institutions.