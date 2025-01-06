Neurovalens Wins National Sleep Foundation's 2024 Sleeptech® Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The CES 2025 stage will feature Kate Willis, Neurovalens' Vice President of Commercialization, as a panelist. NSF, as part of its role in the AARP AgeTech Collaborative, will lead a panel discussion on the AARP stage and has invited Willis to participate as a co-panelist. The panel, titled "SleepTech®: A Gateway to Brain Health" will be held on Tuesday, January 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The session, also featuring John Lopos, NSF CEO and Joseph Dzierzewski, NSF SVP of Research and Scientific Affairs, will explore the critical connection between sleep and cognitive wellness, highlighting the transformative role of cutting-edge technologies like Modius Sleep in improving overall brain health.

Dr. Jason McKeown, CEO of Neurovalens, expressed his excitement for the event:

"We are honored to join the National Sleep Foundation at CES 2025 and humbled to be recognized with the prestigious SleepTech® Award. This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to advancing sleep health through groundbreaking technology. Modius Sleep is not just improving lives-it's helping reshape the future of sleep and brain health."

"NSF is excited to host Neurovalens during our panel at CES 2025, and more broadly feature them among our other SleepTech® Award winners and SleepTech® Network members. Neurovalens reflects the promise SleepTech has to improve the public's sleep and health," said John Lopos, NSF CEO.

CES attendees can visit Neurovalens at the NSF booth (Booth 53607 in the Venetian) to experience the device firsthand and learn more about how it transforms sleep health.

About Modius Sleep

Developed by Neurovalens, Modius Sleep is an award-winning, FDA-cleared, drug-free, noninvasive device designed to treat chronic insomnia. The device uses advanced neurostimulation technology to improve sleep patterns by targeting the brain regions responsible for sleep regulation.

About Neurovalens

Neurovalens is a global health-tech company that creates non-invasive neurostimulation products to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges. It enhances health by using low-level electrical signals that stimulate the vestibular nerve in the brain to regulate key functions like sleep, stress, and overall well-being. The company is headquartered in Belfast, United Kingdom. For more information, visit

.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research, and practice.

