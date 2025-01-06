UNHCR A 'Silent Spectator' To Pakistani Police's Inhumane Treatment Of Afghan Refugees: Former MP

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A former member of Pakistan's parliament, Bushra Gohar, has accused the of acting in an“inhumane” manner toward Afghan refugees under the instructions of Interior Mohsin Naqvi. She condemned the widespread and called for immediate action to stop these practices.

Bushra Gohar, a human rights activist and former MP, criticized the UNHCR for its silence on the issue, calling it a“silent spectator” to the plight of Afghan refugees. She urged the organization to defend the rights of vulnerable Afghans, especially women and children.

In her social media posts on Monday, January 6, Gohar highlighted that Afghan women, children, and the elderly are being detained in Islamabad and called for their immediate release. She questioned why police were rounding up families, many of whom have valid documents or are in the process of obtaining them.

Gohar emphasized that many Afghan families fled to Pakistan after the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, leaving them with no choice but to seek refuge in neighboring countries. She stressed that these families deserve humane treatment and protection.

Pakistan's police have recently resumed house-to-house searches to arrest and deport Afghan refugees. This crackdown has sparked strong reactions from human rights organizations, which have condemned the mistreatment and forced deportations.

The police crackdown has been marked by widespread reports of extortion, harassment, and arbitrary detentions of Afghan refugees, creating a climate of fear among vulnerable families. Women and children, in particular, face immense hardships as they are uprooted and subjected to inhumane treatment.

The escalating crisis demands urgent intervention from the international community to ensure Afghan refugees in Pakistan are treated with dignity and respect. Addressing the root causes of forced migration and providing legal protections for refugees should be top priorities to alleviate their suffering.

