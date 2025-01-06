26 Physicians From Virginia Cancer Specialists Named To Washingtonian Magazine's Top Doctors List 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Serving patients who are navigating a cancer journey is both a privilege and an immense responsibility," shares Christina Brzezniak, DO, Medical Oncologist who provides care in the Reston location. "As a practice, we stay true to our core principles, which include providing the highest level of patient-centered care, grounded in compassion and science, leveraging the latest research, and collaborating closely across medical disciplines. Our aim is to guide each patient toward the best possible outcome. It's an honor to be recognized along such esteemed colleagues."

"This award reflects the dedication of our entire team at Virginia Cancer Specialists in providing the highest standard of care. I am grateful for the trust our patients and fellow providers place in us," shares Sandeep J. Khandhar, MD, FACS, Thoracic Surgeon who provides care in the Fairfax location. "We endeavor to get patients back to living their lives better, as quickly as possible. Together, we strive to provide hope and healing to those facing cancer."

This year's list of physicians and surgeons from Virginia Cancer Specialists who were honored as 2024 Washingtonian Top Doctors includes:

Harold C. Agbahiwe, MD, Radiation Therapy

Stephanie Akbari, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Ivan Aksentijevich, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Christina Brzezniak, DO, Oncology/Hematology

Robert Christie, MD, FACP, Oncology/Hematology

Ajay Dar, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Anne Favret, MD, Oncology/Hematology

John Feigert, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Elizabeth Feldman, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Mitul Gandhi, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Alina M. Huang, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Sandeep J. Khandhar, MD, FACS, Thoracic Surgery

Jey A. Maran, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Timothy A. McCarthy, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Geoffrey D. Moorer, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Jacob A. Ninan, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Patricia A. Rodriguez, Medical Genetics, Oncology/Hematology (Retired)

Keeran R. Sampat, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Amit Sarma, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Gregory S. Sibley, MD, Radiation Therapy

Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Oncology/Hematology

Shruti Tiwari, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Hernan I. Vargas, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

David Weintritt, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Felasfa M. Wodajo, MD, Orthopedics (Musculoskeletal Tumor Surgery)

Patients may call 571.350.8400 to schedule an appointment.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials , and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials-the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 2,600 independent providers dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients - close to home. Through The Network, independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation , whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture with US Oncology Research and one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

Media Contact

Jean Dzierzak

[email protected]

703-963-5770

SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists