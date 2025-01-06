Lifeline Hospital Announces The Opening Of Its 1St Hospital In Shadiabad, Ghazipur

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Started with the motto of“Your is Our Priority”, Dr. Farhan Ahmad and Dr. Fauzia Farhan, are hopeful of revolutionizing the health facilities of the area

Ghazipur, UP, 6th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Shadiabad, 02 January 2025, 10 am, Today at the Event, Lifeline Hospital announced the grand opening of its General Hospital in Shadiabad, Ghazipur. The Chief Guest for the day, Dr. Azam Qadri, (Founder of SGM Group of Medical Colleges), presided over the hospital opening. Special guests Dr. Mohsin Siddiqui, Dr. Shadab Siddiqui, Dr.

Saquib Siddiqui and Dr. Nadiya Siddiqui, Mohd. Ali Nayyar, Mr. Atal Singh, Mr. Bipin Singh and others all graced the occasion.“It will be the first of its kind,” said Haji Shuaib Ahmad, founder at Lifeline Hospital.

Lifeline Hospital offers a wide range of services in the General Health Space. Dr. Farhan Ahmad (MS(ISM), Surgeon, FCCS & CELS) and his team offer an affordable solution to quality health services in the area. Equip with a Minor Operation Theatre and 10 beds, the hospital provides round-the-clock emergency services all year. From issues related to Diabetes, Blood Pressure, Heart, Breathing Issues, and issues of Women Health – Lifeline Hospital is the answer. Services such as ECG, Pathology, Pharmaceutical and General Surgery are also available here. Dr. Fauzia Farhan (Obs & Gynae) specializes in Normal Delivery, PCOD, Fibroid and other maternity and women health issues.

Many patients have already started benefiting from the opening of Lifeline Hospital. Mr. Indrajeet Ram had brought his son Nikhil to Dr. Farhan Ahmad in absolute desperation.“There was no hope for my son, all the doctors here had said we cannot treat him” Mr. Indrajeet said.“But after doctor's treatment, my child is doing well, I am thankful to God.”

Lifeline Hospital started by Haji Shuaib Ahmad is an important addition to various other brands in the region that he runs, namely, Superstar Furniture and Electronics, SK Travels and Umrah Services and Furqan Enterprises.

Website: