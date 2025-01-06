Israeli authorities order further relocations in northern Gaza due to threat of attacks

(MENAFN) On Friday, UN humanitarians reported that Israeli authorities have ordered further relocations in northern Gaza due to the threat of impending in retaliation for rocket fire into Israel. The latest directive issued by the Israeli specifically affects civilians in the Al-Bureij area, located in the Deir al Balah governorate, instructing them to move westward to avoid the expected strikes. This move is part of the ongoing displacement crisis in Gaza, where civilians are being forced to flee from their homes in the face of military escalation.



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also revealed that efforts to coordinate the safe movement of humanitarian workers have been severely hampered. OCHA reported that, on Friday, six out of ten coordination attempts were outright rejected by Israeli authorities. Of the remaining four, only two were fully successful, while the other two faced significant obstacles. Notably, one of the rejected plans was an attempt to deliver critical supplies to the besieged North Gaza governorate.



As the conflict intensifies, many residents across the Gaza Strip, who have already been displaced multiple times, are once again forced to flee. They often leave with almost none of their belongings, seeking refuge in areas that are unsafe and lack the basic necessities required for survival. Humanitarian organizations are continuing their efforts to support these displaced populations, despite the increasingly difficult conditions.



In addition to the displacement crisis, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 55 patients and 72 companions were evacuated from Gaza on Tuesday for medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates. Since October 2023, over 5,300 patients have been evacuated for treatment abroad, while more than 12,000 patients remain awaiting evacuation. This underscores the ongoing health and humanitarian emergency facing Gaza's population.

