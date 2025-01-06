Packsize Announces Nate Richter As Vice President Of Global Partnerships And Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Richter brings over 15 years of experience with senior leadership roles in the material handling and industries

Packsize ®, the leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, today announced it has appointed Nate Richter as the company's vice president of global partnerships and business development.

Richter joins Packsize with over a decade of experience in senior leadership roles with global material handling and warehouse automation organizations, where he met manufacturing, warehousing and distribution challenges with innovative automation solutions. In his most recent role as president of stow US and Movu Robotics US, Richter built the startup affiliate into a successful scale-up with a stable business model by building a strong team, forming strategic partnerships, securing early adopters, and celebrating repeat customers.

"I'm grateful to join Packsize's team of expert engineers and technicians focused on partnership and creative thinking," said Richter. "I believe we can expand upon this great organization's foundational culture of collaboration, innovation, and accountability with our employees and customers alike to ensure even greater company-wide success."

Richter will be responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership to the partnerships and business development organizations within Packsize, focusing on establishing meaningful connections, cultivating strong relationships, and driving conversion into active accounts.

"Nate's strong track record of securing and managing high-impact partnerships translates seamlessly into his role at Packsize as we continue to build a high-performing business development and partnerships organization," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "Alongside developing robust employee and client relations, Nate will serve as a key representative of Packsize at industry events, trade shows, seminars, and thought leadership forums. He embodies the company's vision and values and will be a major part of mentoring and retaining top talent within our organization."

Packsize is a leading provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill.

About Packsize

Packsize

transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand

transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future.



