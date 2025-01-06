Quicklogic Announces Participation In Upcoming Needham And Oppenheimer Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth in New York City on January 15, 2025 as well as the virtual Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2025.

January 15 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Presentation: 3:45 PM ET

Lotte NY Palace Hotel



February 26 Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Virtual One-on-ones

Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected] , or their Needham and Oppenheimer representatives. The webcast from the Needham conference will be available at . A copy of the investor presentation will be posted at .

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic

