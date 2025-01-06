SMART Heroes Foundation Awarded Penfed Foundation Grant To Transition Military Members And Veterans Into Civilian Sheet Metal Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The PenFed Foundation is proud to support SMART Heroes Foundation in providing sheet metal training for veterans," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "We appreciate the program is offered at no cost to veterans, which reduces burdens and allows service members to focus on transitioning into their new civilian careers."

The SMART Heroes project helps transitioning service members and veterans gain the necessary skills and certifications to thrive in the industry. Services are provided through partnerships with local apprenticeship programs and training centers across the country. Staff involved include experienced trade instructors, program coordinators, and veteran mentors, all of whom are trained to support participants in their transition and skill development. This ensures that the skills they develop are not only relevant but sought after in the civilian job market.

Upon completion of the program, graduates can contact any of the 150 training centers across the country to continue their apprenticeship program as a second-year apprentice and begin working for local contractors as part of the apprenticeship.

"Graduates start their apprenticeships as second year apprentices and receive one year's credit for the 7-week, 224-hour SMART Heroes program," said SMART Heroes Specialist for the ITI Joshua Moore. "We want veterans to start a new career in the sheet metal industry with a family sustaining wage and benefits. We at the SMART Heroes Foundation feel a solid skillset and support system are important variables in the successful transition to the civilian workforce for veterans."

The project aims to directly serve approximately 120 transitioning service members each year.

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than

$55 million

in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit

