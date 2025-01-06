Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market Report 2025 - Global Market Outlook, Trends And Key Country Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Carbon Hydrogen Report - Global Market Outlook, Trends, and Key Country Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global low-carbon hydrogen market. The report provides data and analysis on low-carbon hydrogen production and technology; electrolyser capacity, policy, low carbon hydrogen scenario, major active and upcoming plants, and market drivers and challenges for eleven key countries - the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Germany, France, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Mauritania, Oman, Morocco, and Egypt.

Report Scope:



Low-Carbon Hydrogen market study at the global level, regional level, and at a key country level covering seventeen key countries in depth.

Key growth drivers and challenges at the global level.

Low-Carbon Hydrogen production capacity globally and country-wise.

Hydrogen Policy Analysis in each of the key countries

Low hydrogen carbon and electrolyser data analysis globally and in each of the key countries Key participants in each region.

The report will allow you to:



Facilitate decision-making by providing trend analysis in the low-carbon hydrogen market.

Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.

Maximize potential in the growth of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues. Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.

Company Coverage:



RWE

NV Nederlandse Gasunie

European Energy AS

Orsted AS

DH2 Energy SAS

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Inc

The ERM Group Inc

Uniper SE

Air Liquide SA

Equinor ASA

Green Hydrogen International

Total Eren

Linde plc

Humboldt Hidrogeno Verde

Enegix Energy Pty Ltd

Proton Ventures BV

Casa dos Ventos Energias Renovaveis SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Clean Hydrogen Works

Exxon Mobil Corp

Intercontinental Energy Corp

Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd

Province Resources Ltd

Woodside Energy Group Ltd

Beijing Jingneng Power Co Ltd

Elixir Energy Ltd

Stanwell Corp Ltd

Aqua Aerem Pty Ltd

H2U Group SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Hydrogen, Overview

2.2 History of Hydrogen

2.3 Hydrogen, Colors of Hydrogen



Black/Brown Hydrogen

Grey Hydrogen

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Purple Hydrogen Turquoise Hydrogen

2.4 Hydrogen Production Process



Steam Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification Electrolysis

2.5 Hydrogen, Market by End-Users



Refining

Chemicals

Steel

Power Generation

Transportation Buildings (Heating)

2.6 Hydrogen Market, Global, Value Chain



Energy Input

Production

Transport

Storage End-User

3 Hydrogen Market, Global

3.1 Hydrogen Market, Global, Production

3.2 Hydrogen Demand, Global

Global Pure Hydrogen Demand

3.3 Hydrogen Cost



Hydrogen Production Cost by Technology

Cost Factors

Scaling Up Electrolyzers

Green Hydrogen Competitiveness Hydrogen Cost Reduction by 2030

3.4 Competitive Landscape

Major Participants in the Hydrogen Value Chain

3.5 Hydrogen Market, Global, Major Deals, and Key Milestones



Major Deals Major Milestones

3.6 Hydrogen Market, Global, Key Trends



Key Market Trends

Macroeconomic Trends Regulatory trends

3.7 Hydrogen Market, Global, Market Forces Analysis



Drivers

Restraints Challenges

4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global

4.1 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Snapshot

4.2 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production

4.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast



Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by Process

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type

4.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Project Status

4.5 Electrolyzer Capacity, Global, Production Capacity Forecast



Electrolyzer Capacity, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source Electrolyzer Capacity, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product

4.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, Global, Project Status

4.7 Key Market Participants, Global

5 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas

5.1 Hydrogen Market, Americas, Overview

5.2 Hydrogen Market, Americas, Key Initiatives and Policy Landscape

5.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Americas, Snapshot

5.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast



Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by Process

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type

5.5 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Project Status

5.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast



Electrolyzer Capacity, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source Electrolyzer Capacity, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product

5.7 Electrolyzer Capacity, Americas, Project Status

5.8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Americas, Key Market Participants

5.9 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Americas, Company Profiles



Green Hydrogen International

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Clean Hydrogen Works

Linde Plc (Linde)

ExxonMobil Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Humboldt Hidrogeno Verde

Enegix Energy Pty Ltd

Proton Ventures BV Casa dos Ventos Energias Renovaveis SA

6 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe

6.1 Hydrogen Market, Europe, Overview

6.2 Hydrogen Market, Europe, Key Initiatives and Policy Landscape

6.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Europe, Snapshot

6.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast



Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by Process

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type

6.5 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Project Status

6.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast

Electrolyzer Capacity, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source

Electrolyzer Capacity, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product

6.7 Electrolyzer Capacity, Europe, Project Status

6.8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Europe, Key Market Participants

6.9 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Europe, Company Profiles



RWE AG

N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie

European Energy AS

Orsted AS

Air Liquide SA

DH2 Energy SAS

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Inc

The ERM Group Inc

Uniper SE Equinor ASA

7 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC

7.1 Hydrogen Market, APAC, Overview

7.2 Hydrogen Market, APAC, Key Initiatives and Policy Landscape

7.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, APAC, Snapshot

7.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast



Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by Process

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type

7.5 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Project Status

7.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast



Electrolyzer Capacity, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source Electrolyzer Capacity, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product

7.7 Electrolyzer Capacity, APAC, Project Status

7.8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, APAC, Key Market Participants

7.9 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, APAC, Company Profiles



InterContinental Energy Corp

Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd

Province Resources Ltd

Woodside Energy Group Ltd

Beijing Jingneng Power Co Ltd

Elixir Energy Ltd

Stanwell Corp Ltd

Aqua Aerem Pty Ltd

H2U Group SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd

8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA

8.1 Hydrogen Market, MEA, Overview

8.2 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, MEA, Snapshot

8.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast



Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by Process

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type

8.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Project Status

8.5 Electrolyzer Capacity, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast



Electrolyzer Capacity, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source Electrolyzer Capacity, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product

8.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, MEA, Project Status

8.7 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, MEA, Key Market Participants

8.8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, MEA, Company Profiles



Jearrard Energy Resources Ltd

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd

BP Plc

Globeleq Africa

CWP Global

TotalEnergies SE

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy Pty Ltd

Infinity Power Holdings

Falcon Capital Acwa Power Co

9 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, US

10 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Canada

11 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Brazil

12 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Germany

13 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, France

14 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Denmark

15 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, UK

16 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Netherlands

17 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, China

18 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, India

19 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Australia

20 Low Carbon Hydrogen Market, Indonesia

21 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, South Korea

22 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Mauritania

23 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Egypt

24 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Morocco

25 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Oman



