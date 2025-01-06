Leap Therapeutics To Participate At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX ), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco, CA.
Leap Presentation Details:
43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Time: 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time
A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors page of the company's website at , where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX ) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, colorectal, and gynecological cancers. Leap's pipeline also includes FL-501, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the growth and differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15) protein, in preclinical development. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit
or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at
or via .
CONTACT:
Douglas E. Onsi
President & Chief Executive Officer
Leap Therapeutics, Inc.
617-714-0360
[email protected]
Matthew DeYoung
Investor Relations
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]
SOURCE Leap Therapeutics, Inc.
