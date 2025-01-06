Dietary Supplements Global Market Forecast To 2029: Shift Toward Plant-Based Supplements Sees Market Growth - A USD 258.75 Billion Market By 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prominent companies in the dietary supplements market include Nestle, Abbott, Amway Otsuka Holdings, Glanbia, Bayer, Haleon Group of Companies, Herbalife International of America, Nature's Sunshine Products, Bionova, Arkopharma, American Health, H&H Group, Nu Skin and Vitaco.
Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Mode of Application (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Gummies/Chewables), Target Consumer, Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for dietary supplements is estimated to be valued at USD 179.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 258.75 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
Factors such as shifts toward active lifestyles and a focus on preventive healthcare are major contributors to this expansion. Additionally, novel products targeting specific needs, such as sports nutrition, cognitive health, and digestive health, are gaining popularity among consumers seeking tailored solutions.
Under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), manufacturers and distributors are mandated to ensure their products' safety and proper labeling before a product is marketed. The FDA regulates both finished dietary supplements and dietary ingredients under a distinct framework compared with conventional foods and drugs. Once adulterated or misbranded products leave the manufacturer and enter the marketplace, the FDA has several tools such as product recalls, warning letters, import alerts, and legal actions to ensure consumer safety and uphold product integrity. These regulations play a critical role in maintaining consumer trust in the dietary supplement industry by ensuring safety, proper labeling, and product integrity, which indirectly supports the industry's growth and ability to respond to evolving consumer needs, including innovation in delivery formats like liquid and chewable supplements.
Vitamins is the fastest growing dietary supplement type of dietary supplements market.
There is a growing demand for vitamins as immunity boosters, energy enhancers, and general health maintenance. Vitamin D supplements, for instance, are gaining acceptance because of their allied benefits of maintaining bone health. Conversely, vitamin C is a major usage product owing to its antioxidant properties and the potential to contribute towards making the skin healthier. Multivitamins have emerged as an extremely attractive product for busy people seeking easy ways of satisfying the everyday requirements of nutritional constituents.
Moreover, as per the US Department of Health & Human Services, many adults and children in the United States take one or more vitamins or other dietary supplements, reflecting their growing popularity and diversity. Companies are leveraging this trend with new formats, including gummies, effervescent tablets, and fortified drinks, that satisfy consumer preference for diverse formats. Thus, growing popularity and diverse range highlight their integral role in supporting overall health and wellness, with consumers increasingly turning to these products for convenience and targeted health benefits.
The tablets segment is dominant in the mode of application segment during the forecast period.
The tablets segment is likely to continue dominating the mode of application segment during the forecast period. This is because they are convenient, enable precise dosing, and are available everywhere. They are easy to store and have a longer shelf life, with high availability making it easier for consumers to have reliable and cost-effective nutrition that they can depend on. For instance, vitamin D and calcium come in widely available tablet forms, making them preferred choice for individuals seeking consistent and measurable doss. The convenience factor will make tablet form dominate the market, which will become an easy solution for health-conscious consumers.
North America is expected to dominate the dietary supplements market.
North America dominates the dietary supplement market, driven by high consumer demand and a growing trend of wellness-focused lifestyles. According to Glanbia plc's (Ireland) lookout on US supplements, in the United States, for example, over 38% of consumers reportedly take one or more supplements daily, compared to the global average of 26%. This enormous demand has been fueled by the advantages and personalization that supplements provide, enabling consumers to mix products that can be tailored for special health needs. Supplements are also chosen instead of food and beverages due to their ability to provide quicker and more immediate sources of essential nutrients.
Consumers in North America are increasingly turning to supplements to support both physical and mental well-being. According to Innova Health & Nutrition Survey 2022, while 27% of consumers in North America say they have used supplements to enhance their physical health, 34% have used supplements to enhance their mental or emotional well-being, which bodes well for mood support supplements - a space that continues to gain traction. This trend suggests consumer interest in holistic health, reflecting deeper remains of North America's importance in the global dietary supplements market.
Prominent companies in the market Nestle (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Amway Corp (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Bayer AG (Germany), Haleon Group of Companies (UK), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US), Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc (US), Bionova (India), Arkopharma (France), American Health (US), H&H Group (Hong Kong), Nu Skin (US), and Vitaco (New Zealand).
Other players include Power Gummies (India), Biomedical Research Laboratories, LLC (US), (India), Nordic Naturals (US), Alfa Laboratories, Inc. (US), NutriScience Corporation (US), Nature's Essentials (US), Life Extension (US), Solgar Inc (US), and BioGaia (Sweden).
Research Coverage:
The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of dietary supplements. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the dietary supplements market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the dietary supplements market ecosystem is covered in this report. Furthermore, industry-specific trends such as technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, patent, regulatory landscape, among others, are also covered in the study.
The report provides insights on the following:
Analysis of key drivers (Shift in consumer preferences due to increasing focus on health), restraints (High cost of dietary supplements), opportunities (Shift towards plant-based supplements), and challenges (Consumer skepticism and fake supplements associated with nutraceutical products) influencing the growth of the dietary supplements market. New product launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the dietary supplements market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the dietary supplements across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the dietary supplements market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product food prints of leading players such as Nestle (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Amway Corp (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), and other players in the dietary supplements market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 472
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $179.53 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $258.75 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Attractive Opportunities for Key Players in Dietary Supplements Market Asia-Pacific: Dietary Supplements Market, by Type and Country Dietary Supplements Market, by Type Dietary Supplements Market, by Target Consumer Dietary Supplements Market, by Mode of Application Dietary Supplements Market, by Function Dietary Supplements Market, by Type and Region Dietary Supplements Market: Geographic Snapshot
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Shift in Consumer Preferences due to Increasing Focus on Health Rising Healthcare Burden due to Chronic Ailments Rising Geriatric Population and Their Growing Use of Dietary Supplements Growing Retail Sales of Functional Foods
Restraints
High Cost of Dietary Supplements High R&D Investments and Cost of Clinical Trials
Opportunities
Shift Toward Plant-based Supplements Consumer Awareness About Micronutrient Deficiencies Government Mandates Related to Food Fortification
Challenges
Consumer Skepticism and Fake Supplements Associated with Nutraceutical Products Challenging Regulatory Environment
Case Studies for Generative AI in Food & Beverage Ingredients/Additives
Kerry Trendspotter Leveraged AI and ML to Analyze Consumer-Generated Social Media Content, Identifying and Predicting Food Trends IFF Partnered with Salus Optima to Create Personalized Nutrition Platform Using AI to Provide Customized Dietary Recommendations Based on Individuals' Metabolic Health Ingredion Utilized Cloud-based Data Analytics, AI, and Cloud Technology to Address Challenges in F&B Industry
Dietary Supplements Market, by Ingredient Sourcing & Quality
Ingredient Sourcing Ingredient Quality Testing & Certification Ingredient Fraud Prevention Transparency & Labeling
Dietary Supplements Market, by Technology
Enzyme Engineering Smart Manufacturing & Automation Molecular Distillation Multi-Layer Embedding Microencapsulated Powder for Probiotification in Food Products
Dietary Supplements Market, by Type
Botanicals
Rising Demand for Plant-based Food Products to Propel Market Growth Vitamins
Deficiency of Vitamins to be Key Factor for Driving Their Usage Minerals
Rising Awareness About Importance of Minerals to Support Market Growth Calcium Iron Other Minerals Amino Acids
Need to Improve Metabolic Health to Trigger Demand for Amino Acids Branched-Chain Amino Acids L-Arginine Glutamine Enzymes
Importance of Enzymes in All Metabolic Processes to Drive Demand Probiotics
Surge in Demand for Fortified Food Products to Drive Growth of Probiotics Segment
Dietary Supplements Market, by Mode of Application
Tablets
Longevity of Tablet Form to Drive Demand Capsules
Ease of Swallowing and Versatile Formulation to Boost Demand Liquid
Enhanced Absorption and Bioavailability to Bolster Demand Powder
Easy Release of Active Ingredients to Drive Use of Powder Form Gummies/Chewables
Rising Consumer Demand for Convenient, Flavorful, and Innovative Nutritional Solutions to Drive Market
Dietary Supplements Market, by Target Consumer
Infants
Essential Nutrients Required for Infant Nutrition to Trigger Demand for Dietary Supplements Children
Enhancing Cognitive Health and Immunity to Propel Demand for Dietary Supplements Among Children Adults
Addressing Nutritional Deficiencies to Drive Demand for Dietary Supplements Among Adults Pregnant Women
Optimizing Maternal and Fetal Health to Lead to Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements During Pregnancy Elderly
Consumption of Dietary Supplements by Elderly to Support Nutritional Needs and Ensure Optimal Health Outcome
Dietary Supplements Market, by Function
Gut Health
Growing Consumer Awareness of Gut Microbiome to Boost Demand for Gut Health Supplements Immune Health
Rising Consumer Focus on Preventive Health and Natural Defense Support to Drive Demand for Immunity-Boosting Supplements Sports Nutrition
Increased Nutrient Requirements due to Demanding Physical Activities to Drive Market Skin Health
Increasing Focus on Preventive Care and Pursuit of Radiant, Youthful Skin to Drive Market for Skin Health Supplements Metabolic Health
Growing Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Disorders to Drive Market Weight Management
Shifting Consumer Priorities Toward Healthier Lifestyles and Sustainable Weight Control Solutions to Drive Market Bone & Joint Health
Growing Aging Population and Escalating Incidences of Osteoporosis and Arthritis to Drive Market
Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel
Pharmacies
Requirement for Trusted Advice and Convenient Access to Drive Market Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Demand for Accessibility and Convenience to Fuel Market Growth Health & Wellness Stores
Need for Personalized Solutions, Expert Guidance, and Premium Product Offerings to Drive Market Online
Cost-Effective Operations and Expanded Reach to Propel Market Other Distribution Channels
Company Profiles
Key Players
Nestle Abbott Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Haleon Group of Companies Glanbia Bayer H&H Group Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. Nu Skin Amway Corp. Herbalife International of America, Inc. Bionova Arkopharma American Health Vitaco
Other Players/Start-Ups/SMEs
Power Gummies Biomedical Research Laboratories, LLC Nordic Naturals Biogaia Alfa Laboratories, Inc. Nutriscience Corporation Nature's Essentials Life Extension Solgar
Dietary Supplements Ingredient Manufacturers
ADM Cargill International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. BASF DSM-Firmenich Associated British Foods Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Kerry Group Divi's Nutraceuticals
