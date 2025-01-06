Dietary Supplements Global Market Forecast To 2029: Shift Toward Plant-Based Supplements Sees Market Growth - A USD 258.75 Billion Market By 2029

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Mode of Application (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Gummies/Chewables), Target Consumer, Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for dietary supplements is estimated to be valued at USD 179.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 258.75 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as shifts toward active lifestyles and a focus on preventive healthcare are major contributors to this expansion. Additionally, novel products targeting specific needs, such as sports nutrition, cognitive health, and digestive health, are gaining popularity among consumers seeking tailored solutions.



Under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), manufacturers and distributors are mandated to ensure their products' safety and proper labeling before a product is marketed. The FDA regulates both finished dietary supplements and dietary ingredients under a distinct framework compared with conventional foods and drugs. Once adulterated or misbranded products leave the manufacturer and enter the marketplace, the FDA has several tools such as product recalls, warning letters, import alerts, and legal actions to ensure consumer safety and uphold product integrity. These regulations play a critical role in maintaining consumer trust in the dietary supplement industry by ensuring safety, proper labeling, and product integrity, which indirectly supports the industry's growth and ability to respond to evolving consumer needs, including innovation in delivery formats like liquid and chewable supplements.

Vitamins is the fastest growing dietary supplement type of dietary supplements market.

There is a growing demand for vitamins as immunity boosters, energy enhancers, and general health maintenance. Vitamin D supplements, for instance, are gaining acceptance because of their allied benefits of maintaining bone health. Conversely, vitamin C is a major usage product owing to its antioxidant properties and the potential to contribute towards making the skin healthier. Multivitamins have emerged as an extremely attractive product for busy people seeking easy ways of satisfying the everyday requirements of nutritional constituents.

Moreover, as per the US Department of Health & Human Services, many adults and children in the United States take one or more vitamins or other dietary supplements, reflecting their growing popularity and diversity. Companies are leveraging this trend with new formats, including gummies, effervescent tablets, and fortified drinks, that satisfy consumer preference for diverse formats. Thus, growing popularity and diverse range highlight their integral role in supporting overall health and wellness, with consumers increasingly turning to these products for convenience and targeted health benefits.

The tablets segment is dominant in the mode of application segment during the forecast period.

The tablets segment is likely to continue dominating the mode of application segment during the forecast period. This is because they are convenient, enable precise dosing, and are available everywhere. They are easy to store and have a longer shelf life, with high availability making it easier for consumers to have reliable and cost-effective nutrition that they can depend on. For instance, vitamin D and calcium come in widely available tablet forms, making them preferred choice for individuals seeking consistent and measurable doss. The convenience factor will make tablet form dominate the market, which will become an easy solution for health-conscious consumers.

North America is expected to dominate the dietary supplements market.

North America dominates the dietary supplement market, driven by high consumer demand and a growing trend of wellness-focused lifestyles. According to Glanbia plc's (Ireland) lookout on US supplements, in the United States, for example, over 38% of consumers reportedly take one or more supplements daily, compared to the global average of 26%. This enormous demand has been fueled by the advantages and personalization that supplements provide, enabling consumers to mix products that can be tailored for special health needs. Supplements are also chosen instead of food and beverages due to their ability to provide quicker and more immediate sources of essential nutrients.

Consumers in North America are increasingly turning to supplements to support both physical and mental well-being. According to Innova Health & Nutrition Survey 2022, while 27% of consumers in North America say they have used supplements to enhance their physical health, 34% have used supplements to enhance their mental or emotional well-being, which bodes well for mood support supplements - a space that continues to gain traction. This trend suggests consumer interest in holistic health, reflecting deeper remains of North America's importance in the global dietary supplements market.

Prominent companies in the market Nestle (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Amway Corp (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Bayer AG (Germany), Haleon Group of Companies (UK), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US), Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc (US), Bionova (India), Arkopharma (France), American Health (US), H&H Group (Hong Kong), Nu Skin (US), and Vitaco (New Zealand).

Other players include Power Gummies (India), Biomedical Research Laboratories, LLC (US), (India), Nordic Naturals (US), Alfa Laboratories, Inc. (US), NutriScience Corporation (US), Nature's Essentials (US), Life Extension (US), Solgar Inc (US), and BioGaia (Sweden).

Research Coverage:

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of dietary supplements. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the dietary supplements market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the dietary supplements market ecosystem is covered in this report. Furthermore, industry-specific trends such as technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, patent, regulatory landscape, among others, are also covered in the study.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (Shift in consumer preferences due to increasing focus on health), restraints (High cost of dietary supplements), opportunities (Shift towards plant-based supplements), and challenges (Consumer skepticism and fake supplements associated with nutraceutical products) influencing the growth of the dietary supplements market.

New product launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the dietary supplements market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the dietary supplements across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the dietary supplements market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product food prints of leading players such as Nestle (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Amway Corp (US), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), and other players in the dietary supplements market.

Key Attributes:

