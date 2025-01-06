Armenian Side Once Again Fires Azerbaijan Army Positions In Lachin Direction
Nazrin Abdul
On January 6, at about 14:10, the Armenian armed forces units
from positions located in the direction of Digh settlement of the
Gorus region using small arms once again subjected to fire the
Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the direction of Zabukh
settlement of the Lachin region, Azernews reports via Defence
Ministry.
Recall that the first such provocation took place on January 5,
between 22:00 and 22:10, according to the ministry's report. Thus,
units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired small arms
at the positions of the Azerbaijan army near the Zabukh and Jagazur
settlements in the Lachin region.
