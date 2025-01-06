Ubiik Announces FCC Certification For Pyxis LTE Gateway, Enabling Revolutionary Private LTE Networks In 915 Mhz ISM Band

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ubiik, a leading provider of private LTE solutions, is proud to announce that its Pyxis LTE gateway has received FCC and ISED certification for operation in the 915 MHz license-free ISM band. This milestone positions Ubiik as a trailblazer in democratizing LTE for IoT applications as a future-proof, interoperable, cellular-based alternative to legacy LPWAN like LoraWAN®, Sidewalk® or Wi-SUN.

In addition to the Pyxis LTE certification, the FCC certification has extended certification of Ubiik's freeRANTM base station to support legacy LTE technologies (Cat-1 and Cat-4) in addition to Release 14 Cat-M1, With these certifications, Ubiik bridges the gap between public cellular networks and private IoT solutions, enabling businesses to deploy cost-effective, high-performance private LTE networks while maintaining seamless interoperability with public LTE infrastructure. This breakthrough unlocks new opportunities for IoT deployments in industries such as asset tracking, drone operations, smart metering, and IoT sensors.

The Breakthrough: LTE and 5G LPWA in the 915 MHz ISM Band

By leveraging the unlicensed 915 MHz band, which overlaps with 3GPP Band 8, Ubiik's freeRANTM base stations and Pyxis LTE edge routers eliminate the need for expensive spectrum licenses, enabling enterprises of all sizes to build and operate private LTE networks. [SK1]



"The ability to deploy LTE and 5G LPWA in the 915 MHz license-free spectrum is a game-changer for the IoT ecosystem, says Fabien Petitgrand, CTO at Ubiik." Traditionally, LTE networks have required licensed spectrum, creating significant cost barriers, and forcing more cost-sensitive IoT use cases to rely on non-cellular technologies."

For industrial IoT customers, balancing the cost of network deployment against the ability to deliver seamless coverage has long been a challenge when it comes to the question of private vs public networks. "Being able to freely operate a 100% 3GPP standards-compliant LTE and 5G LPWA (Cat-M1) network offers a unique solution to leverage both public and private infrastructure to guarantee the quality-of-service and coverage while optimizing the total deployment cost." adds Petitgrand.

Transforming IoT Use Cases

With the Pyxis LTE gateway and freeRANTM base station, Ubiik empowers businesses to tackle diverse IoT challenges, including:



Trackers: Real-time asset and fleet management with high data reliability.



Drones: Secure, low-latency communication for drone operations in remote areas.



Meters: Reliable smart metering for utilities with enhanced data security.

Sensors: Scalable IoT sensor networks for industrial and environmental monitoring.

Introducing the freeRAN TM Kit

To accelerate adoption and simplify deployment, Ubiik now offers a freeRANTM kit, which includes the freeRANTM base station with embedded core network, Pyxis LTE gateway, and SIM cards. This comprehensive evaluation and pilot kit allows customers to quickly test and deploy Ubiik's breakthrough system, enabling a seamless path to private LTE network adoption. freeRANTM and Pyxis LTE are currently FCC, ISED and ACMA-approved, allowing immediate deployment in North America (US/Canada) as well as Australia. freeRANTM is also available in the license-free 1.9 GHz DECT band (Europe) and sXGP band in Japan.

Ubiik will showcase its groundbreaking private LTE solutions, including freeRANTM and Pyxis LTE, at CES 2025, January 7-10, in Las Vegas.

About Ubiik

Ubiik continues to innovate in the private LTE and IoT space, addressing coverage limitations and cost barriers that hinder widespread IoT adoption. With a track record of over one million AMI device deployments, Ubiik is a market leader in providing scalable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity solutions. Ubiik acquired Mimomax Wireless in 2023, bringing 15 years' knowledge and experience of mission critical SCADA and voice deployments into the Ubiik group. For more information, visit .

