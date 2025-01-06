Garmin And Qualcomm Reveal Next-Gen Digital Cockpit Solution Powered By Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through the collaboration, Garmin digital cockpit solutions will offer next-gen hardware built on the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platform, with enhanced onboard generative AI enabled by Snapdragon Cockpit Elite's dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), supporting theme customization, voice assistants, and more. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies' highest performing CPU, Qualcomm OryonTM, the improved Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU and the Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU for superior multimodal AI performance, the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite is designed to bring unmatched in-vehicle experiences and on-device AI to all tiers of software-defined vehicles.

"Garmin and Qualcomm Technologies have formed a close relationship to deliver innovative solutions that drive both the feature set and capabilities of next generation domain controllers. We are proud to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind automotive OEM solution and feature set with an unparalleled level of capability, scalability

and integration," said Matt Munn, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Garmin Automotive OEM.

"At Qualcomm Technologies, we're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Garmin, combining our Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platform with their automotive expertise to redefine in-vehicle experiences," said Nakul

Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This next-generation digital cockpit solution offers automakers unparalleled entertainment and personalization for their vehicles, setting a new standard for software-defined vehicle architecture."

Garmin and Qualcomm Technologies first teamed up in 2019 to deliver domain controllers for a major OEM to market, and in 2022 the companies collaborated on the first iteration of the Garmin Unified Cabin based on the Snapdragon ® Cockpit Platform, with subsequent models delivered each year since. Garmin has since worked with Qualcomm Technologies for digital cockpit solutions as part of a multi-year project, showcasing cutting-edge features through the seamless integration of various peripherals and displays to create a multi-zone, multi-user architecture within the vehicle, complemented by software components to deliver a comprehensive infotainment, digital cluster and entertainment system.



The Garmin Unified Cabin digital cockpit with the integrated Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platform will be on display by invitation only at the Garmin booth at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7 through January 9 in the LVCC West Hall, Booth 3540. To schedule a demo, email [email protected] .

