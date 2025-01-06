(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global automotive Fibre is experiencing substantial growth, driven by innovations in vehicle design, evolving consumer demands, and the automotive industry's shift towards more sustainable materials. Automotive Fibres, used in seat covers, carpets, door trims, airbags, and reinforcement components, are critical for enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of vehicle interiors and structures.

The "Automotive Fabric Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Component (Carpet, Seat Covering Material, Hood Liner, Insulation, and Other Components), By Fabric Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The Global Automotive Fabric market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.00% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 42.58 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 63.66 Billion in 2030.

The global automotive Fibre market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by innovations in vehicle design, evolving consumer demands, and the automotive industry's shift towards more sustainable materials. Automotive Fibres, used in seat covers, carpets, door trims, airbags, and reinforcement components, are critical for enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of vehicle interiors and structures.

A significant factor in the market's growth is the increasing demand for lightweight materials that can improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, a priority in line with stringent environmental regulations worldwide. As governments mandate lower emissions and fuel-efficient technologies, automakers are increasingly opting for Fibre-based materials like carbon Fibre, glass Fibre, and natural Fibres, which offer excellent strength-to-weight ratios and durability. Carbon Fibre has gained traction in high-performance and luxury vehicles due to its exceptional strength and lightweight characteristics, although its high cost limits its broader use. In contrast, glass Fibre is widely used across both passenger and commercial vehicles due to its affordability and versatility.

Regionally, the market is witnessing varied growth rates, with Asia-Pacific leading due to the region's robust automotive production in countries like China, Japan, and India. In North America and Europe, where there is a strong emphasis on vehicle innovation and sustainability, the demand for advanced Fibre materials and composites is also accelerating. Middle Eastern and African markets, though smaller, are steadily growing, particularly in regions with rising disposable incomes and vehicle ownership rates.

These regions also see a growing interest in luxury and premium vehicles, which typically require higher-quality Fibre materials. Market players are responding to this demand with new product developments, focusing on materials that combine strength, lightweight properties, and sustainability. Key companies, including Toray Industries, Teijin, and BASF, are investing heavily in the production of advanced Fibre materials, expanding production facilities, and forming strategic partnerships to broaden their market reach.

Moreover, the global supply chain for automotive Fibres is evolving, with a focus on ensuring stability amid fluctuating raw material prices and supply constraints, especially as geopolitical factors and environmental regulations impact raw material sourcing. Innovation in manufacturing technologies, such as 3D weaving and Fibre-reinforced additive manufacturing, is also reshaping production processes, allowing for cost-efficient and customized Fibre components. As a result, the global automotive Fibre market is not only expanding in volume but also advancing in terms of technological sophistication and sustainability, positioning Fibre materials as essential components in the future of automotive manufacturing.

