Innovative Women's Health Brand Elvie Launches Smart All-In-One Sleeping And Soothing Product

Elvie Rise will be available to pre-order starting January 6, 2025 at

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elvie , creator of the award-winning Elvie Pump , has launched their newest innovation. Elvie Rise (RRP $799) is an all-in-one smart bouncer that transforms gently into a bassinet, without needing to move the baby.

At least 67% of babies aged 0-3 months routinely sleep in a product that is not deemed safe for sleep during the day and the night*. Finally, Elvie Rise gives parents a solution - they no longer have to move their baby between soothing, sleep and play products.

With Elvie Rise, parents can transition the product from a bouncer to a bassinet that follows the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)'s sleep safe guidelines - with a firm, flat mattress, use of breathable fabrics, and retractable straps. In bassinet mode, the baby can sleep safe and sound around the clock - from nap-time to night-time**.

In bouncer mode, the Elvie Rise features unique SootheLoopTM technology that records and repeats the bounce inputted by a parent or caregiver - soothing the baby in a way only they know how. It can also be used as a manual bouncer.

Elvie Rise has been designed to help mothers, and other caregivers, by providing an all-in-one solution where their baby can soothe, sleep and play - giving guilt-free, hands-free time back to focus on their own wellbeing.

Right from the outset, Elvie Rise has also been designed to put the baby's safety first. Elvie Rise meets the US safety guidelines for both bassinet and bouncer products***.

Baby can sleep safe and sound in bassinet mode** - In bassinet mode, Elvie Rise follows the AAP's sleep safe guidelines****, making this bassinet the perfect nap-time to night-time sleep solution

Your bounce, automated - SootheLoopTM technology records and repeats the bounce inputted by a parent or caregiver, because parents are the experts in what works best for their baby

Baby-led bouncing - Elvie Rise can also be used as a manual bouncer that offers babies a stimulating, safe space to discover what their growing muscles are capable of

Smart app control - The Elvie Rise Sleep & Soothe app allows parents to control automated bouncing. Plus, the app gives valuable insights about baby's sleep patterns

Portable - Easy to collapse and transport, and can be charged via its magnetic contact charger for cordless use Suitable from newborn to 6 months - Bouncer mode is suitable from newborn to 6 months, between 2.5kg/5.5lbs and 9kg/20lbs weight - or until the baby starts to sit up unaided whichever comes first. Bassinet mode is suitable from newborn to 5 months, between 2.5kg/5.5lbs and 10kg/22lbs weight - or until the baby starts to roll or push up on hands and knees (whichever comes first).

Elvie is a female-founded company that creates award-winning smart technology products. The transition of becoming a parent is life-changing, and Elvie's products harness the power of smart technology to relieve, unburden and support this process.

Thousands of parents have been consulted throughout the design and testing process of Elvie's best-selling products - and Elvie products have become a cult favorite among A-listers.

Alex Knox, Chief Product Officer at Elvie said: "Elvie has already transformed the categories of breast pumping and pelvic floor health to give postpartum women more time and freedom - and our newest innovation Elvie Rise continues this legacy.

"We've spoken to hundreds of postpartum parents and, after feeding, the next big stress was baby soothing and sleep. Elvie Rise gives all parents and caregivers the opportunity to have some hands-free, guilt free time back for themselves - knowing that their baby is safe and sound."

Elvie Rise is available to pre-order from Elvie starting January 6, 2025: .

*Elvie Study: 1,413 US moms with children under the age of 2. 'Non-safe' refers to bouncers/rockers/swings, baby mats/cushions and car seats/ prams collectively

** Elvie Rise is not safe for sleep or unsupervised use when in bouncer mode. Stay near and watch baby during use when in newborn/infant bouncer mode. Newborn/infant bouncer mode is NOT safe for sleep or unsupervised use. If baby falls asleep, transition baby as soon as possible into bassinet mode, or remove baby as soon as possible and place baby on a firm, flat sleep surface such as a crib or bassinet.

*** Elvie Rise complies with US legislation 16 CFR 1218, Safety Standards for Bassinets and Cradles in bassinet mode AND to 16 CFR 1229, Safety Standards for Bouncers in bouncer mode.

**** AAP Guidance on Safe Sleep and Your Baby: How Parents Can Reduce the Risk of SIDS and Suffocation

About Elvie

Elvie is a female-founded FemTech company, which develops innovative smart technology products to revolutionise health and wellbeing - with a focus on supporting women through the postpartum period of matrescence.

Founded in 2013 by Tania Boler, Elvie brings together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to develop extraordinary products that improve lives - revolutionizing categories which had been overlooked for many years, including breast pumping and pelvic floor health.

Elvie's products harness the power of smart technology to relieve, unburden and support the life-changing process of becoming a parent.

For more information visit elvie, or for updates on all things Elvie activism - listen to Elvie's podcast, Skin Like A Rhino.

