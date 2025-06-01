Seychelles: Appointment Of The Board Of The Institute Of Early Childhood Development (IECD) And Its Appeal Board

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Institute of Early Childhood Development (IECD) and its Appeal Board.

Dr Xavier Rose has been appointed as the new Chairperson and Mr Mohammed Afif as the new Vice-Chairperson.

The other Board Members are:

Ms Sonia Mancienne











Ms Amelie Nourrice











Ms Beryl Laboudallon











Ms Mavis Lespoir













Mr Ralph Agrippine







Ms Shirley Choppy, the Chief Executive Officer is an ex-Officio Member.

The Board has been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 1st January 2025

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.



The Chairperson of the Appeals Board of the Institute of Early Childhood Development is Ms Michelle Marguerite and the two other Members are Mr Alex Souffe and Ms Anne-Marie Bibi. They have been re-appointed for 3 years effective from 1st January 2025.

