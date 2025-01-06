Coalesce Capital Invests In Pearl Meyer To Drive Next Chapter Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Majority Growth Recapitalization to Pearl Meyer's Continued Growth

and Solidify Leadership

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce"), a private equity firm focused on investing in business services companies, announced today a majority growth

recapitalization in executive compensation and leadership consultancy, Pearl Meyer & Partners, LLC ("Pearl Meyer"). Pearl Meyer's management team retains a meaningful stake in the company and will partner closely with Coalesce. Existing minority institutional investors have exited their investment.

Pearl Meyer is the leading independent advisor to boards and senior management, helping organizations build, develop and reward leadership teams that drive long-term success. The company offers strategy-driven compensation, leadership and governance consulting services. Coalesce will support Pearl Meyer's next phase of growth and enhance its industry leadership through talent development initiatives, the addition of complementary capabilities and service areas and investments to enhance their client service capabilities.

"Having Coalesce on board represents a strategic step forward as they share our vision for the future impact of executive compensation and leadership consulting," said Beth Florin, CEO of Pearl Meyer. "Coalesce has a deep understanding of what makes professional services firms successful, and this commitment from Coalesce provides our firm with the capital and expertise to unlock our next chapter of growth."

"As a firm focused on human capital-driven businesses, we know the rewards for being at the forefront of selection, development and incentivization of talent are greater than ever before," said Stephanie Geveda, Founder & Managing Partner at Coalesce Capital. "In a fragmented market with few scale players, we identified Pearl Meyer as a leader well positioned to build on its base of world-class advisors to solve the increasingly urgent and complex needs of boards."

"We were blown away by Pearl Meyer's reputation in the market – supporting companies and boards in navigating the most critical issues they face," added Jon Gurss, Partner at Coalesce Capital. "We are excited to partner with Beth and the team to create the leading advisor to boards on all matters related to talent and human capital."

Citizens served as financial advisor and Locke Lord LLP served as legal advisor to Pearl Meyer and its shareholders. Ropes & Gray, LLP served as legal advisor to Coalesce Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pearl Meyer & Partners

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500. For more information on Pearl Meyer, please visit .

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information on Coalesce Capital, please visit .

