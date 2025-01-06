Odisha CM Launches Odisha Yatri App, Empowering Drivers And Enhancing Commuter Safety

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 6th January 2025: In a landmark move to transform the state's system, the Honourable Chief of Odisha Shri. Mohan Charan Majhi, today launched Odisha Yatri, an integrated mobility designed to benefit both drivers and passengers. This initiative, a collaboration between the of Odisha, Odisha State Road Corporation (OSRTC), Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), and Moving Tech (the parent company of Namma Yatri), is now live on the ONDC (Open for Digital Commerce) network.



The app aims to empower drivers with a zero-commission, direct-payment model, while offering passengers a seamless and convenient travel experience. Odisha Yatri connects drivers directly with passengers, ensuring fair fares, enhanced safety, and improved livelihood for drivers.



Key Highlights of the Launch:

Launch by CM: The Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha Shri. Mohan Charan Majhi dedicated the Odisha Yatri app to the people of the state today, urging citizens to use it extensively for their travel needs in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Speaking of the occasion, Shri Majhi, "It is Odisha's own first ride booking. The app connects drivers directly with passengers, ensuring fair fares, enhanced safety, and improved livelihood for drivers." The app is integrated with the Police Commissionerate and features advanced safety protocols, ensuring the safety and security of riders.



Honorary Odisha Yatri T-shirt: The Honourable CM was presented with an honorary Odisha Yatri t-shirt by Mr. Thirumala Naik, Managing Director of CRUT, which owns and operates the Odisha Yatri app.



Driver Felicitation: The CM also felicitated top drivers using the app and engaged in conversations with them. The drivers expressed their gratitude for the launch of Odisha Yatri, highlighting that it would allow them to receive payments directly from customers without commission deductions. They emphasized how the platform would positively impact their earnings and improve their livelihoods.



Key Features of Odisha Yatri:

Zero Commission Model: The app operates on a no-commission basis, ensuring that drivers receive the full payment.



Direct Payment to Drivers: Drivers receive full fare directly, increasing transparency and earnings.



Affordable and Transparent for Customers: Passengers enjoy fair, transparent pricing with no hidden charges.



Integrated Mobility: Odisha Yatri integrates various modes of transportation into a unified platform, offering a convenient and holistic solution.



Enhanced Safety: The app works in close collaboration with the Odisha Police and Transport Departments to ensure a high level of safety for all users.



Future Expansions:

The Odisha Yatri app will soon expand to include public transport booking, real-time tracking, and tourist site ticketing, making it more convenient for residents and visitors. This expansion is expected to coincide with key events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar this January.



Why Odisha Yatri Stands Out

Odisha Yatri isn't just a transport app; it represents a shift towards inclusive, sustainable, and service provider-centric mobility. By empowering drivers, enhancing commuter convenience, and prioritizing safety, the app is set to become the backbone of Odisha's integrated mobility ecosystem.



Together, with the power of community partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Odisha Yatri is shaping the future of transportation, making it accessible, efficient, and inclusive for all.

