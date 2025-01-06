Smart Sleep Monitor Market Report 2024-2028 & 2033: Expansion Driven By Rising Sleep Disorders And Technological Advancements In AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Sleep Monitor Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart sleep monitor market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $22.25 billion in 2023 to $25.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the popularity of wearable technology, the convenience of home monitoring, applications for patient monitoring, personalized sleep solutions, and the affordability of sleep apps.

The smart sleep monitor market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $43.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth anticipated during the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on mental health, regulatory support for sleep health initiatives, consumer demand for data-driven insights, an expanding range of non-wearable devices, and rising demand for smart sleep monitors. Key trends in the forecast period include integration with fitness devices, expanding industry partnerships, increased investment in sleep research, advancements in sensing technologies, and the use of data analytics and AI.

Growing incidence of sleep-related ailments is fueling the expansion of the smart sleep monitor market. The increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders is expected to drive the growth of the smart sleep monitor market in the future. Sleep-related disorders are conditions that disrupt regular, high-quality sleep, affecting sleep quantity, quality, or timing and potentially leading to excessive daytime sleepiness. This rise in sleep-related disorders is mainly due to socioeconomic stress, lifestyle changes, and an aging population. Advanced sleep monitors track various metrics, including heart rate, heart rate fluctuations, breathing patterns, snoring, body temperature, and periods of wakefulness, to analyze sleep patterns and detect potential health issues.

Major companies in the smart sleep monitor market are concentrating on developing advanced solutions, such as AI-based integrated smart sleep monitor devices, to improve accuracy, offer personalized insights, and enhance the overall user experience. AI-based integrated smart sleep monitor devices are sophisticated systems that use AI algorithms to analyze sleep patterns, predict sleep quality, and provide personalized recommendations for better sleep.

North America was the largest region in the smart sleep monitor market in 2023. The regions covered in the smart sleep monitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the smart sleep monitor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Smart Sleep Monitor Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles: Overview, Products and Services, Strategy, Financial Performance

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $43.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



