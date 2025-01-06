Honasa Consumer Limited Appoints Lokesh Chhaparwal To Lead Technology And Engineering

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 6th January 2025: Honasa Consumer Limited, home to renowned brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr. Sheth's, and Staze Beauty, today announced the appointment of Lokesh Chhaparwal as Senior Vice President- & Engineering. This appointment underscores Honasa's commitment to revolutionizing the beauty and personal care space through technology, data intelligence, and product innovation.



In this role, Lokesh Chhaparwal will be responsible for the company's technological strategy, with a sharp focus on integrating advanced tech solutions to support Honasa's growing consumer base. He will oversee all aspects of technology across the company, including developing and enhancing digital platforms like websites and apps, optimizing supply chain processes through SAP systems, and advancing marketing technologies for personalized consumer experiences. Lokesh will also be responsible for overseeing internal security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure operational efficiency.



Commenting on the appointment, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer Limited, shared, "As we continue to innovate and evolve, technology will play a critical role in how we shape the future of the BPC industry. Lokesh brings a wealth of experience in leveraging data to enhance customer experiences and streamline business operations. His track record of driving technology adoption and his vision for leveraging data to create meaningful, personalized connections with our consumers makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team."



On his appointment, Lokesh Chhaparwal, Senior Vice President - Technology & Engineering, added, "I'm honored and excited to be joining Honasa Consumer Limited, a trailblazer in the beauty and personal care industry. The company's unwavering commitment to creating consumer-first products resonates deeply with my passion for leveraging technology to address complex challenges and deliver impactful solutions. Honasa's vision of innovation and sustainability inspires me, and I look forward to collaborating with a highly skilled and passionate team. Together, we aim to elevate consumer experiences, push the boundaries of creativity, and set new standards that shape the future of this dynamic industry."



Lokesh Chhaparwal joins Honasa with over 13 years of expertise in product engineering, data strategy, and innovation. Prior to this role, Lokesh served as AVP, Head of Engineering at Snapdeal, where he led teams in building scalable, data-driven solutions.



He will be based out of Honasa's Gurgaon office and will play a key role in furthering the company's mission to integrate cutting-edge technologies into every aspect of product development. His deep expertise in product engineering and data-driven strategies will support Honasa's mission of delivering more personalized beauty solutions that are in tune with consumer expectations.



Honasa recently announced the elevation of Vipul Maheshwari to head the Product and Data Analytics and Meetu Mulchandani was elevated to head the Brand factory.





About Honasa Consumer Limited



Honasa Consumer Limited is a purpose-driven brand house building the future of personal care and beauty. The company has created a portfolio of digital-first brands, including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Staze, based on a customer insights-led innovation strategy. Honasa has also purchased controlling shares in Dr. Sheth's and Bblunt. With more than 100,000 FMCG retail locations and a vast omni-channel distribution network that covers more than 18,000 pin codes in India, Honasa's products are accessible to customers in more than 700 districts across the country.

