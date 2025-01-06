Manly Man Co. Launches It's Newest Version Of Meathearts - The Ultimate Edible Valentine's Day Gift For Men

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The latest iteration of Meathearts delivers a premium experience, perfect for gifting the men in your life:



More Jerky: Now with 130% more jerky than our first releases, available in 2.3 oz (32 pieces) and 4.6 oz (64 pieces) options.

More Hearts: Smaller, die-cut pieces mean more love in every box.

New Packaging: Freshly sealed in a sleek plastic heart-shaped tray , nestled inside a premium heart-shaped box for an elevated look. New Recipe: Bold new flavor and fade-resistant, laser-etched sayings like "Beef Mine" and "Kiss Me" make every bite memorable.

Meathearts: A Tender Message Of Love

Whether he's a fan of bold flavors or playful sayings, Manly Man Co.'s Meathearts offer something for everyone:



Original Edition : Includes classic sayings like "BEEF MINE," "KISS ME," and "XOXO."

Spicy/Naughty Edition: Features fun and spicy sayings like "HOT," "EAT ME," and "SEXY." #1 Dad Edition: Heartfelt messages like "#1 DAD," "MY HERO," and "BEST FRIEND."

"With Version 6.0 , we've combined bold flavor, innovative packaging, and playful customization to create the ultimate Valentine's Day gift for men, " said Greg Murray, founder of Manly Man Co. "This year's gift is guaranteed to impress jerky lovers everywhere."

Shop Valentine's Day Gifts for Men Now

Meathearts are available exclusively at Manly Man Co. starting at $27.50 . Limited quantities are shipping in time for Valentine's Day, so order early to ensure delivery.

More Iconic Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

Manly Man Co. has built its reputation on delivering creative, unforgettable Valentine's Day gifts for the special men in your life. In addition to Meathearts, explore these top-rated favorites:



Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet : A stunning bouquet handcrafted from delicious beef jerky, available in a beer mug"vase" for the ultimate manly twist on Valentine's Day flowers.

Bacon Bouquet : A flavorful alternative for bacon lovers, featuring premium crispy bacon slices arranged like a bouquet of roses. The Meat Card : A customizable, edible greeting card made entirely of beef jerky, laser-etched with your personal message for a gift that's as bold as your love.

Each of these gifts combines flavor, creativity, and craftsmanship, making them the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for men who appreciate unique and delicious surprises.

For more information or to shop now, visit manlymanco

