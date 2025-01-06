Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership With The Jaydor Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Cifelli Family and the rest of the Jaydor team to Guild," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild. "The Cifellis have built a best-in-class garage door business by taking great care of their people and by providing unmatched service to their customers. We look forward to working with, and from, the entire Jaydor team as the business begins its next chapter of growth."

"Guild's model is predicated on giving best-in-class owner operators the support and resources they need to take their businesses to the next level while still carrying on their business' unique legacies. Jaydor is a perfect example of this. We look forward to working with the Cifelli family to continue to double down on what makes their third-generation family-owned business so special, while simultaneously propelling Jaydor forward for its next chapter of growth," said Jordan Dubin, Co-Founder of Guild.

"While we were approached by many interested parties, Guild's proposal was truly differentiated. After speaking with several members of the Guild team, and other owners already a part of the platform, it was clear that Guild was building something truly exceptional that aligned perfectly with the values our family and Company stand for," said John Cifelli, President & Owner of Jaydor. "We are thrilled to be joining the GGG team and look forward to helping Guild become one of the largest garage door repair companies in the United States."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected] .

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential focused, industry-leading, garage door service companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table while retaining "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit from annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies it partners with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at .

About The Jaydor Company

The Jaydor Company is a leading family-owned and operated residential and commercial garage door service company based in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1965, by Joe "Pop" Cifelli, Jaydor has been installing, servicing and repairing garage doors in the Greater Philadelphia area for three generations. Jaydor offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Jaydor can be found at .

SOURCE Guild Garage Group