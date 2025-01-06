Enemy Attacked Kharkiv Twice In One Day With Molniya-1 Drones, There Are Damages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 5, the Russian attacked Kholodnohirsk and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with Molniya-1 drones, causing damage.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, a Molniya-1 UAV fell on the roof of the administrative building of an enterprise in the Kholodnohirsk district without exploding. The roof of the building was damaged. There were no casualties.

In the Kyiv district, a Molniya-1 UAV hit damaged the windows of three private houses and a car.

In the village of Turove, Bohodukhiv district, one house was destroyed and eight private houses and outbuildings were damaged as a result of two UAVs.

In the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district, a private house was damaged by four FPV drones.

In the village of Vidrodzhenivske, Bohodukhiv district, a private house was damaged as a result of FPV drone strikes.

Russian troops shelled the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district with artillery. An ambulance was damaged.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Vovchansk.

Hospital, ambulance damaged by Russian shelling inregion

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Nova Kruhliakivka, Lozova and Synkivka during the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured and houses damaged in the village of Krasnokutsk, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, as a result of the fall of a Russian UAV“Geranium”.

Photo is illustrative