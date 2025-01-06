Navy Units Destroy Two Russian Pantsir In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the Navy of the armed forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun systems“Pantsir” in the Kherson region.
According to Ukrinform, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, posted this on facebook and posted a video.
“Minus two Pantsirs in Kherson region. Our soldiers continue to turn Russian equipment into scrap metal,” said Neizhpapa.
Video: Telegram of the Ukrainian Navy
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Neizhpapa, units of missile and naval unmanned systems of the Navy last year conducted dozens of successful strikes on about 50 Russian military facilitie , including in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
