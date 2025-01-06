Fungal Protein Market Dynamic Growth Factors, In-Depth Analysis And Outlook By Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Fungal Protein size was valued at $156.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $386.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.The Fungal Protein market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages, shift in consumer preference towards ready to eat food products, and hazards related to various chemical preservatives.Request Sample Report:The global fungal protein market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for yeast extract and beta-glucan among health-conscious consumers. In addition, increase in applications of yeast and specialty yeast products in the food & beverages industry and continuous investments in R&D for the development of new products boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in cholesterol levels and rise in incidence of obesity and diabetes drive the market of fungal protein for making medicines, which in turn boost the immune system. Increase in demand for ready-to-eat foods due to rise in population of working women and growth in urban population fuels the fungal protein market growth.Yeast extract is rich blend of natural ingredient composed of a variety of glutamic acid, carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The taste of yeast extract is similar to that of vegetable, meat, or poultry stock having the same proteins as yeast contains. The global fungal protein market is experiencing a significant growth, owing to its vast usage in different industries. Yeast extract is easily available in the super market and is used for refining sauces, meat bouillons, soups, meat dishes, savory snacks, and other ready meals. Yeast has similar effect as that of spices and helps lower the salt content without the loss of flavor. Besides its usage in food & beverages industry, it is also used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.Buy Now and Get Discount:The demand for fungus-based protein products has increased due to changes in eating patterns and rise in consumption of processed food coupled with high disposable income in developing countries. Moreover, increase in the use of yeast extract in the processed food industry has led to spiraling increase in the number of yeast manufacturers. Factors such as shortage of molasses and easy availability of feasible substitutes in terms of sources of raw materials have affected the sales in response to yeast extract manufacturers to develop differentiated products. The untapped sectors for yeast extracts applications provide ample opportunities for development to the market players.The key players profiled in this report include AB Mauri, Angel Yeast, Alltech, Halcyon Proteins, Kerry Group, Lallemand, Inc., Royal DSM., Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Specialty Biotech Co.,Ltd.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Protein Alternatives MarketGlobal Vegan Protein Powder MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

